John Pesutto Ordered to Pay $2.3 Million to Moira Deeming

Supporters of former Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto are scrambling to raise funds after a Federal Court ordered him to pay over $2.3 million in legal costs to fellow Liberal MP Moira Deeming, prompting fears he could be bankrupted and forced out of parliament.

The ruling follows a bitter defamation case brought by Deeming, who was expelled from the Liberal party room in 2023 after attending the Let Women Speak rally on the steps of Victoria’s Parliament.

The event, widely criticised for its anti-trans rhetoric, featured UK anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen and was gatecrashed by Neo-Nazis.

Pesutto ordered to pay more to Moira Deeming

Deeming, who helped organise the rally, later sued Pesutto for defamation over his public remarks linking her to far-right extremists, which he apologised for publicly in May last year.

The court found Pesutto had defamed Deeming on multiple occasions, including suggesting she “associates with Nazis and is thus unfit to be a member of the parliamentary Liberal Party.”

Deeming was awarded $315,000 in damages.

The costs ruling on Friday morning has increased the financial pressure on Pesutto after he was ordered to pay $2.3 million in legal costs to Deeming.

He is now reportedly seeking loans and support from Liberal Party powerbrokers and associated foundations to avoid bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy would automatically disqualify Pesutto from serving in the Victorian Parliament.

This could trigger a by-election in his marginal seat of Hawthorn, an electorate that lies within the federal seat of Kooyong, now held by an independent MP.

Political analysts suggest retaining the seat could be an uphill battle for the Liberals.

Pesutto, who was forced to step down as Liberal leader following the fallout from the case, has vowed to remain in parliament.

“Whilst I am taking time to review today’s Court decision with family and advisers, I reiterate that I am determined to continue serving the people of my electorate of Hawthorn and the people of Victoria for as long as they will have me,” he said in a statement.

A GoFundMe campaign, launched by “Elizabeth Sceney and Friends of John Pesutto,” had raised nearly $50,000 within hours of its launch on Friday.

The campaign aims to reach $70,000, with donors including Liberal MP Georgie Crozier and former premiers Ted Baillieu and Jeff Kennett expressing support.

“There is no way John Pesutto should be bankrupted,” Kennett said. “The people who set up [party trust funds]… would not have thought it possible that we do not protect… our leaders in opposition.”

Moira Deeming’s role in the rally and her broader stance on transgender issues has drawn significant concern from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Her re-admittance to the party room after the defamation win is seen by many as a step backward for inclusion in the Victorian Liberal Party.

Deeming has a long record of campaigning against trans rights, aligning herself with controversial international figures and framing trans-inclusive policies as threats to women’s safety.