Josh Cavallo Says Football Has “Mountains To Do” To Fix Homophobia & Toxic Masculinity

Josh Cavallo has given his first major interview since his move to the UK, saying that football still has “mountains to do” to confront homophobia.

Relocating to England, Cavallo said he will be bringing his strong LGBTQIA+ advocacy to the pitches in the UK.

“Football has allowed me to start conversations in the changing room. It has allowed me to speak and educate people who want to learn more… My purpose is to create change. That’s what I’m here for,” he told the BBC.

He also said Australia’s football system must confront embedded biases more directly.

He didn’t mince words when asked if football still has a problem with homophobia: “We’ve got mountains to do… I don’t go more than a week without hearing about an issue.”

He also spoke about the toxic masculinity in football, and the “hostile environment” that LGBTQIA+ players and fans face at football matches in the UK.

“You just need to go to a match and see the hostile environment and masculinity that the crowd brings,” he says.

“There is still a lot of work that needs doing to make sure there is a safe space in football for people like myself… I can only keep pushing for what I think is right, and work towards taking out the toxic masculinity in football changing rooms and creating a safe space.”

Cavallo also acknowledged the challenges and issues that come with being visibly queer in football — even talking about being physically attacked once at a petrol station here.

“I remember thinking ‘this is real – people want to harm me’,” Is it acceptable? Absolutely not. But by coming out, this is what it brings. I hope the next person who comes out while playing football at a high level doesn’t have to experience the path I have experienced.”

He also praised his new club and the environment he’s found in the UK, where he feels he and his fiancé can lay foundations for a future.

Josh Cavallo: His impact as the first openly gay pro footballer

Josh Cavallo first gained global attention in October 2021 when, then aged 21, he came out as gay while playing for Adelaide United, becoming the first openly gay professional footballer in the world to come out mid-career. His revelation was hailed widely as a watershed moment for queer visibility in men’s football.

Over the years, Cavallo has spoken openly about the toll of hiding one’s identity, the mental health burden of keeping “a double life,” and the abuse that followed. In March 2025, he revealed that even years after coming out, he still receives death threats daily — a sobering reminder that being visible in sport carries real risk.

In 2023, Cavallo was featured on the cover of Star Observer. On his coming out, he said: “I didn’t do it just for myself, but for the millions and millions of people around the world, that play football, and find themselves in the LGBTQI space.”

His playing record in Australia included nearly 50 appearances for Adelaide United. Alongside his on-field contributions, he became an outspoken advocate, calling for anti-homophobia policies, education, and better support systems for LGBTQIA+ athletes in football.

Earlier in 2025, after his Adelaide United contract ended, Cavallo made the decision to move to the UK, signing with Peterborough Sports FC.