MELBOURNE LGBTI radio station JOY 94.9 will host an interview with controversial Federal Senator Pauline Hanson on its flagship show Saturday Magazine.

Hanson who is the leader of the One Nation party which won four Senate seats in the July election, will appear on the show at about 10.30 am this morning to answer where she stands on a marriage equality plebiscite.

The panel of hosts will include former JOY 94.9 CEO, Tass Mousaferiadis, Archer magazine and editor Amy Middleton.

Former JOY president, David McCarthy, will host the show who acknowledges, after a big week for the station where the studio was evacuated on Tuesday night after a bomb threat, many listeners might not be pleased at the choice of guest.

“I know people will have a strong view about her being on the station, but people need to understand our charter as a community radio station is clear,” he told Star Observer.

“We have a duty to present all points of view.”

“But we have on obligation to do it, it doesn’t mean we always like it and I don’t think her take on LGBTI issues have been that closely looked at.”

McCarthy argued it was important to find out exactly what One Nation’s position on a plebiscite is because of the party’s growing influence in parliament.

“We’ve got a number of questions we think important to ask her, including we want to know exactly what her view is on the plebiscite. What you read in the media, it’s not clear,” he said.

“Does she regard LGBTI people as equal to all other Australians? Does she think we choose to be LGBTI or that we were born that way.”

The negotiations to have Hanson appear on JOY 94.9 have been ongoing and McCarthy does not believe she had “a burning desire to come on” and while the panel will touch on her controversial view on Muslims and immigration, the focus will be mainly about LGBTI issues.

“We’re not going it this with a hidden agenda,” McCarthy said.

“We approached it on the basis that our style is not to beat people up on air.

“We think there’s more to be gained by asking questions, by listening to those answers and then asking more questions rather than a shouting match.

“That doesn’t mean we’re going to agree, but there’s something to be gained by asking those questions.”

Saturday Magazine airs at 10am AEST, on JOY 94.9. You can listen online or via the JOY app.