Karla Sofía Gascón Makes BAFTA History as First Trans Actress Nominated

Karla Sofía Gascón has made history by becoming the first transgender actress ever nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards.

Her groundbreaking performance in the musical crime drama Emilia Pérez earned her a nomination in the Leading Actress category for this years awards.

Emilia Pérez, which follows the story of a former Mexican cartel boss who fakes her death to undergo gender-affirming surgery, is among the standout films of the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the Spanish-language thriller has received 11 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director, cementing its place as a frontrunner this awards season.

Gascón’s portrayal of the titular character has captivated audiences and critics alike. Competing in the Leading Actress category, she faces stiff competition from queer icon Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Demi Moore (The Substance), Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths).

Notably, this nomination adds to Gascón’s already stellar awards season, following her historic win as the first trans woman to claim the Best Actress title at the Cannes Film Festival in May. While she was also a Golden Globe nominee earlier this month, she narrowly missed out to Demi Moore.

The film’s supporting cast has also received acclaim. Zoë Saldaña and Selena Gomez, who portray key roles in Emilia Pérez, are nominated in the Supporting Actress category. Saldaña plays Rita, the lawyer who aids Emilia in faking her death, while Gomez portrays Jessi, Emilia’s pre-transition wife who believes Emilia has died.

The duo will compete against Ariana Grande (Wicked), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl).

Responding to critics over the weekend, Gascón defended Emilia Pérez against accusations of perpetuating harmful tropes. She revealed her active role in improving the film’s representation of trans women, enhancing Jacques Audiard’s original script to reflect authentic trans experiences.

Hosted by LGBTQIA+ ally David Tennant, the BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 16.