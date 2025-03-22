Kylie Minogue Dazzles In New Show The Residence

Michael James
March 22, 2025
Image: Image: Netflix

Kylie Minogue has stepped back into her acting shoes for her latest appearance the Netflix show, The Residence.

The pop star plays herself in the latest murder mystery show on the streaming service.

And the aussie diva is dazzling in her time on screen.

Kylie Minogue has made her first big screen appearance since 2018 with her latest appearance on The Residence.

We last saw Kylie in the 2018 hit Australian film Swinging Safari as Kaye Hall.

However The Residence is a completely different role for the singer as the plays herself in the latest offering from Netflix.

The Residence is an eight part murder mystery comedy which is set inside the White House.

It follows a murder investigation which takes place at the Australian State Dinner, where everyone in attendance, including Kylie, is a potential suspect.

The limited series is is created by Paul William Davies and executive produced by Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The is based off the hit book by Kate Andersen Brower, “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.”

The show stars a variety of other familiar faces including Julian McMahon, playing Australia’s Prime Minister as well as Brett Tucker, former star of McLeod’s Daughters.

Nathan Lovejoy also stars alongside Uzo Aduba, known for her time on Orange Is The New Black as she attempts to discover who is responsible for the murder.

In an interview with Deadline series creator Paul William Davies talked about the comedy of the show.

“There’s almost something farcical about the White House with all of the doors and people,” he told them.

“I love the theatricality of the White House, how there’s a backstage and an on stage, and we would see both of those things.”

“You go out into the state dinner, and you’re on stage there, and then you go back into the butler’s pantry or whatever, and people are fighting and doing shit and grabbing stuff, and then they go back out through the doors, and there’s misunderstandings. That’s the fun.”

Get your first look at Kylie Minogue in The Residence below.

