Kylie Minogue To Be Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award

Australia’s pop princess, Kylie Minogue, is set to be honoured with an incredibly prestigious award later this month.

APRA, The Australasian Performing Right Association are set to honour the star with her award for her contributions to the music industry.

Kylie will become one of just a handful of women to ever receive the award.

Kylie Minogue to receive Ted Albert Award

With a career that spans decades Kylie Minogue has undoubtedly contributed to the both the Australian and international music scenes in an incredible way.

Her hit songs have topped the charts around the world and the pocket sized pop icon has toured the globe bringing her magic to the stage.

APRA today labelled her “one of the most successful Australian recording artists of all time” citing her sales of over 80 million albums in her career.

The list of awards the she has won is already extensive including “two Grammys, four Brit Awards, eighteen ARIA Music Awards, two MTV Music Video Awards, and both The Order of Australia and The Order of the British Empire,” now she will have one more to add to the list.

Announced today, Kylie Minogue will be presented with the Ted Albert Award by APRA on April 30 this month.

Fittingly she will be presented with the award in her home town at the Melbourne Town Hall at the APRA Music Awards.

The Ted Albert Award is considered to be one of the highest honours to receive in the Australian music industry and is awarded for outstanding service to Australian music.

“As one of Australia’s biggest and brightest stars, Kylie was an obvious choice for this award,” said Jenny Morris, chair of APRA.

“Her achievements over the past four decades are almost too many to count and we are absolutely honoured to add the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music to her vast collection of accolades.”

“Kylie’s huge body of work and stellar career have been a guiding light for so many Australian songwriters and artists who have looked up to her as a beacon of Australian music, and we look forward to seeing what the next chapter of musical greatness will bring!” She said.

The award is decided by the board of writer and publisher directors at APRA who have previously recognised some of the biggest names in Australian music.

These have included the likes of Paul Kelly, Cold Chisel, The Seekers, Slim Dusty and even The Wiggles.

The Ted Albert Award was first presented to Australian industry legend Allan Hely in 1991, however since the inception very few women have ever won the award.

Talent consultant Mary Lopez was the first woman to receive the honour in 2012, the following year Judith Durham was recognised as part of the The Seekers when the group were honoured with the award in 2013.

In the following years just five other women were awarded the honour including Lindy Morrison (2014), Fifa Riccobono (2015) Helen Reddy and Joy McKean (2021) followed by Colleen Ironside (2023).

Kylie Minogue will be the either woman ever to be recognised with the award.

The APRA Music Awards will be hosted Zan Rowe with guest presenters Hau Lātūkefu and Ngaiire on Wednesday, April 30 at Melbourne Town Hall.