Lady Gaga Could Be Set To Appear In The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Queer icon Lady Gaga looks set to be making a special appearance in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The star was spotted in Europe, coinciding with the current filming schedule, leading to speculation of her appearance.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, it seems likely she will make a cameo at the very least.

Details of the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada film have been kept very tightly under wraps since it was confirmed.

Twenty years after the release of the first film Disney recently confirmed that a sequel was in the works, even confirming a release date.

Scheduled for May 1, 2026 the sequel is set to see the key cast members return including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway returning as the ambitious Andy.

Stanley Tucci who played the role of Nigel in the film spoke to Variety last year amid rumours of the upcoming sequel, confirming it was happening but remaining tight lipped on any further details.

Now Lady Gaga could be an unexpected but certainly not unwelcome addition to the film.

Gaga recently wrapped up four nights of sold out performances for her Mayhem Ball in London’s O2 arena however she was spotted not long after in Milan.

While there is no confirmation that Gaga filmed a cameo during her time, fans are widely convinced that her appearance was no coincidence.

Milan is where the sequel is currently filming with key cast members spotted together, including Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci at the Dolce & Gabbana show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Streep made headlines recently when she ran into the iconic Anna Wintour during filming at the prestigious fashion event with footage of the pair meeting each other going viral.

Streep’s character is widely believed to be based off the career of Wintour and her role as editor-in-chief at Vogue.

Other actors confirmed for the production include Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet and Simone Ashley, Tibor Feldman and Tracie Thoms.