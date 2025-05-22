Lady Gaga Is Now One Award Away From Legendary EGOT Status

Lady Gaga has officially become one step closer to obtaining one of the highest honours in the entertainment industry, an EGOT.

The news comes after the singer recently received a Sports Emmy.

Although it’s not quite the award one would expect for the star, it still puts her one step closer to legendary status.

Lady Gaga is a Tony Award away from EGOT status

This week is was announced that Lady Gaga was the recipient of a Sports Emmy, an achievement that was awarded for her Superbowl performance of Hold My Hand.

The award adds to her ever growing list of accolades for the singer, however now puts her one step closer to achieving an EGOT.

An EGOT is considered the highest honour in the entertainment industry and is achieved when a performer is awarded each of the four main performance art awards.

These awards include an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, an Oscar and a Tony Award.

Thus far Lady Gaga has already picked up a whopping fourteen Grammy awards in her impressive career.

In 2019 she was halfway there when she received an Academy Award for Best Original Song for her song Shallow in the remake of A Star Is Born.

Now with the addition of her Sports Emmy she is just one step away.

Once she steps foot on a broadway stage it’s not hard to imagine the talented singer and actress will be far off achieving this elite status.

So far only six females have managed to achieve this honour, they include Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, and Viola Davis.

While some argue that there are actually eight women the official tally according to Wikipedia does not recognise the achievements in the “non-competitive category.”

The two legends that are excluded from the official tally are surprisingly, Barbara Streisand and Liza Minnelli.

Streisand received a Special Tony Award in 1970, which is not classified as a competitive award and has not received any other Tony Awards.

Similarly Liza Minnelli was awarded a Grammy Living Legend Award in 1990 and a Grammy Hall Of Fame Award in 2008, but has not achieved a Grammy Award in its own right.

Check out the performance of Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga below.