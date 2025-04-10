Lazy Susan Set To Debut Her Upcoming Drag Queen Horror Film

Michael James
April 10, 2025
Image: Image: Film Still - Skin Side Up

Drag Race Down Under season four winner Lazy Susan has revealed the details of her latest project, a drag queen horror film.

Funded by some of her winnings from season four the drag star has revealed more information about her upcoming film.

And in true Lazy Susan fashion it’s something just a little different

A fresh new voice in horror is emerging from the drag world, as Drag Race Down Under Season four winner Lazy Susan who also works as Robert Ten Eyck, prepares to debut his feature film Skin Side Up at the prestigious Cannes Frontières Platform.

Ten Eyck’s debut is already generating buzz with a theatrical distribution deal secured for Australia and New Zealand via Umbrella Entertainment, the company behind acclaimed genre titles like The Babadook and Late Night With the Devil.

The film, described as a bold foray into drag queen horror, centres on Bertha Woodhouse, a queen hired for a hen’s party in a remote location.

What should be a typical gig quickly turns sinister when the party of four behaves strangely and a mysterious note appears during a party game: “I don’t know who these people are. HELP.”

“This film is deeply personal,” Ten Eyck told Variety. “As a queer person and a drag performer, I’ve lived the unsettling reality of walking into unfamiliar spaces, not knowing if I’m truly safe. I wanted to make a film about that fear — the terror of being trapped in someone else’s idea of who you should be. Skin Side Up is dark, disturbing and fucked up in all the ways I love, but it’s also a deeply human story about identity, control and survival.”

The project is backed by Cellophane Studios and Iris Arc Pictures, known for producing elevated genre stories with a social edge.

“To me, horror is at its best when it mines your fundamental fears. I hadn’t seen depicted this kind of fear that I have when I walk into very classically heteronormative spaces and you think, ‘Oh my God, it’s a trap. It’s a trap.’ As a drag queen, we end up working a lot at wedding adjacent events, hen’s parties, bachelorettes. It’s a very bizarre thing to be kind of popped into the middle of a thing that you’ve spent your life running away from,” he told Variety.

While Ten Eyck acknowledges the film’s unconventional lead, he’s optimistic about audience reactions.

“I did have this moment of pause where I asked if we can really replace a Neve Campbell, the young scream queen, the Jamie Lee Curtis, with a 40-something burnt-out cross-dresser… To me, the most heartening moment… is that, yes, in fact, people do immediately have this warmth towards her.”

Skin Side Up is set to be unveiled on May 17 at the Proof of Concept showcase of the Frontières Platform.

 

