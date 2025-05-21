Legendary Gay Porn Star Colton Ford Dies Age 62

The adult industry is today mourning the passing of gay porn star Colton Ford, also known as Glenn Soukesian.

Friends and family of the performer have taken to social media to share the news as it broke over night.

Ford died at age 62, however the official cause of death has not yet been released.

Unlike many in the gay porn industry Colton Ford started his career much later in life.

The popular adult star only commenced his career at age 40 however it has lead to a career spanning over twenty years in multiple industries.

Outside of his work in gay porn Ford has also starred in the TV series The Lair, worked as a singer/song writer and also worked as a theatre performer.

His career has seen him work with some of the biggest names in the adult industry including Falcon Studios, MRS Releasing, RawFuckClub, All Worlds, and Mustang.

Colton started his career with a bang securing himself the Performer Of The Year award in 2003 at the GayVN Awards and went on to become a sought after performer.

Famous porn director Chi Chi LaRue, known for their All Worlds films, who worked with Colton Ford expressed their sadness at his passing in a post on Facebook.

“Shocked and Saddened to Hear and Report the sudden passing of my friend and Icon Glen aka Colton Ford! You will missed!” they wrote.

Fellow porn star Dallas Steele star shared his grief at his loss in a post on Instagram, revealing that his death may have been a hiking accident.

“It is with great sadness, I share word of the passing of my friend Glenn, who you may have known as pornstar and singer Colton Ford. Few details have been shared, but sources say he died from an accident on a hiking trail in Palm Springs” they wrote.

Friend of Colton’s Tim Wood also shared the news, appearing to also confirm that it was a hiking accident that caused his death.

“With a very heavy heart I share this tragic news. While we don’t have all the details, I never would have dreamed that the photo below of Glenn Soukesian (Colton Ford) and I from 3 weeks ago would be our last” he wrote.

Colton Ford will be remembered not only for his adult work, but also his extensive acting and music career.