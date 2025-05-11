Leo Woodall And Sebastian Stan To Star As Gay Couple In New Queer Cannabis Film

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
May 11, 2025
Leo Woodall And Sebastian Stan To Star As Gay Couple In New Queer Cannabis Film
Image: Image: Film/TV Stills

Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall are set to star as a gay couple in Burning Rainbow Farm, a new film based on the true story of a 1990s stoner sanctuary built by and for LGBTQ+ cannabis advocates.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel (The Order), the thriller will see Leo Woodall play Tom Crosslin and Sebastian Stan as his partner Rollie Rohm.

The pair famously established a marijuana-friendly retreat in Michigan that became a haven for queer activists and cannabis users alike. But their utopia ended in tragedy after a police standoff left both men dead.

The film is adapted from Dean Kuiper’s 2006 book Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up in Smoke, which chronicles the couple’s mission to create a space for community, freedom, and resistance in a politically hostile climate.

Kurzel described the film as “a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us.’” He added, “I’m excited to create this lovable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.”

Stan, known for his work in the Captain America films, has recently been making waves with an Oscar-nominated turn as Donald Trump in The Apprentice and an upcoming role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Meanwhile, Leo Woodall is no stranger to queer roles. He drew international attention as Jack in The White Lotus season two, where he famously drew plenty of attention for his role in the group of gays that ultimately took down Jennifer Coolidges character.

Woodall drew the most attention for the sex scene where he appeared naked on screen having sex with a man he had referred to as his uncle throughout the season.

Earlier this year, he also portrayed a gay man in Apple TV+’s Prime Target.

The casting of the two high-profile actors in this queer historical drama has already generated significant buzz within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Burning Rainbow Farm has yet to receive a release date but is sure to draw plenty of attention on it’s release.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Melbourne Queer Film Festival Awards The 2025 Short Film Prize
May 11, 2025 | Michael James

Melbourne Queer Film Festival Awards The 2025 Short Film Prize
News Victorian News
Natalie Bassingthwaighte To Headline Wunderbar On The Gold Coast
May 11, 2025 | Michael James

Natalie Bassingthwaighte To Headline Wunderbar On The Gold Coast
News Queensland News
MELT Festival Set To Close This Years Festival With 1000 Voices Project
May 11, 2025 | Michael James

MELT Festival Set To Close This Years Festival With 1000 Voices Project
News Queensland News
New Drag King Reality Show Reveals Impressive Line Up Of Judges
May 10, 2025 | Michael James

New Drag King Reality Show Reveals Impressive Line Up Of Judges
Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Liev Schreiber Shares His Pride For His Trans Daughter
May 10, 2025 | Michael James

Liev Schreiber Shares His Pride For His Trans Daughter
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Community Rallies Around Performer Injured Ahead Of Big Gay Day Appearance
May 10, 2025 | Michael James

Community Rallies Around Performer Injured Ahead Of Big Gay Day Appearance
News Queensland News