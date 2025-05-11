Leo Woodall And Sebastian Stan To Star As Gay Couple In New Queer Cannabis Film

Sebastian Stan and Leo Woodall are set to star as a gay couple in Burning Rainbow Farm, a new film based on the true story of a 1990s stoner sanctuary built by and for LGBTQ+ cannabis advocates.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel (The Order), the thriller will see Leo Woodall play Tom Crosslin and Sebastian Stan as his partner Rollie Rohm.

The pair famously established a marijuana-friendly retreat in Michigan that became a haven for queer activists and cannabis users alike. But their utopia ended in tragedy after a police standoff left both men dead.

The film is adapted from Dean Kuiper’s 2006 book Burning Rainbow Farm: How a Stoner Utopia Went Up in Smoke, which chronicles the couple’s mission to create a space for community, freedom, and resistance in a politically hostile climate.

Kurzel described the film as “a love story about two outliers who raise their middle finger to hate and declare ‘This is who we are, and we dare you to take it from us.’” He added, “I’m excited to create this lovable and courageous couple with Sebastian and Leo, their union will be one to remember.”

Stan, known for his work in the Captain America films, has recently been making waves with an Oscar-nominated turn as Donald Trump in The Apprentice and an upcoming role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Meanwhile, Leo Woodall is no stranger to queer roles. He drew international attention as Jack in The White Lotus season two, where he famously drew plenty of attention for his role in the group of gays that ultimately took down Jennifer Coolidges character.

Woodall drew the most attention for the sex scene where he appeared naked on screen having sex with a man he had referred to as his uncle throughout the season.

Earlier this year, he also portrayed a gay man in Apple TV+’s Prime Target.

The casting of the two high-profile actors in this queer historical drama has already generated significant buzz within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Burning Rainbow Farm has yet to receive a release date but is sure to draw plenty of attention on it’s release.