Lestat Takes Centre Stage In New ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Trailer

The trailer for season 3 of AMC’s Interview With The Vampire has been officially released, and fans are absolutely raring for some toxic vampire drama.

Based on Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe series, the show will be rebranded as The Vampire Lestat for season 3, the same name of the second novel in Rice’s series, focusing on the antics of Lestat as he tours with his new rock band in what an AMC press release called a “sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma”.

There’s so much to cover in the trailer- shirtless crowd-surfing, hallucinations of your previous lover, pissing blood, and what appear to be divorce proceedings??

Footage had been shown at a panel earlier in the year, and covert phone recordings of the clip had been made and posted to the internet, so fans were delighted to finally get to see the trailer in its full HD glory.

The first two seasons have followed Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he tells journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) of his tumultuous romance with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), their daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayles), up until his current life with Armand (Assad Zaman).

Bang, bang!

Noah Reid, Ryan Kattner, Seamus Patterson, and Sarah Swire have all been confirmed to join the cast in the new season, alongside Christopher Heyerdahl, Damien Atkins, Ella Ballentine Jeanine Serralles, who were already announced for season 3.

Notably, Sheila Atim, best known for her roles in The Woman King and The Underground Railroad, will play the much-anticipated Akasha, the Queen of the Damned and Mother of All Vampires, who is responsible for turning Lestat into a creature of the night.

Prior to this latest trailer drop, it had been also confirmed that Jennifer Ehle would be playing Lestat’s mother Gabriella (although she’s called Gabrielle in the novels), and we get a shot of her in the crowd at one of Lestat’s concerts, rolling her eyes at his undoubtedly campy stage presence.

Speaking at a New York Comic Con panel over the weekend, executive producer Hannah Moscovitch said said the writing team had pulled content for the season from multiple books.

“In terms of how we chose which pieces of The Vampire Lestat to use this season, because we’re running through the subjectivity of Lestat, it has to do with what he wants to remember, what he’s willing to remember and then what memories are going to come for him, whether he likes it or not,” she said.

“The season itself is so radical because we’ve changed the lead character, so the whole story is run through a different perspective now.”

AMC is yet to confirm a specific release date, but The Vampire Lestat will be making its way onto our screens next year.