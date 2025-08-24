Lexi Love Vs Lexi Love: Drag Race Star Hit With Trademark Claims From Adult Film Star

The Rupaul’s Drag Race season seventeen finalist who has been using the stage name Lexi Love has found herself caught up in a trademark scandal.

This week an American adult performer who uses the same name has laid claims to the name citing ownership of the trademark.

Now the Drag Race star is seeing her work being removed across multiple platforms in response.

Lexi Love Vs Lexi Love

A bitter online battle is unfolding over the name Lexi Love as the Drag Race finalist and adult film star argue over the rights to the name.

The Drag Race star who’s legal name is Clair Barnes shot to fame on season seventeen with fans falling in love with her raw and honest story telling on the show.

She took herself all the way to the finals of the competition, which was ultimately won by Onya Nerve.

Since then she has continued to use the name Lexi Love as she performs, tours and even releases music.

However this week actress Selena Scola who had previously trademarked the name Lexi Love has come forward claiming she has legal rights to its use.

Scola is an American actress with performance credits that include small acting roles as well as adult film performances, who now markets herself as an AI content creator.

She has taken to social media this week in a very determined campaign to actively claim the name for her own financial use.

In an extensive number of posts Scola has been tagging and calling out the likes of World Of Wonder, Rupaul, MTV and Paramount+ for promoting the Drag Race star.

“For absolute clarity: I was not a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race” she wrote.

“I am not transgender. I am not a person living with HIV. I am not a person who was formerly unhoused. I have never been trafficked in the sex market. I am not suffering from drug addiction, nor have I ever attended rehab for drug addiction” she continued.

“These personal disclosures were made publicly by the contestant while using my name in commerce without consent.”

📢 Clarification Regarding Misidentification & Trademark Infringement The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 contestant using the name “Lexi Love” on Paramount+ / MTV / World of Wonder platforms is not me. Use of my name by RuPaul’s Drag Race, contestant Barnes, and affiliated… pic.twitter.com/EXOnv4EyaU — Lexi Love ™ 🧠🤖😻 (@LexiLove) August 8, 2025

Scola claims the name “has been my federally registered trademark for 20 years, upheld by the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2009. Defending it is not about tearing down queer artists — it is about protecting my livelihood and identity from misappropriation.”

In response, Barnes has posted on her Instagram account @mslexilove to advise her fans of the situation.

“Due to recent trademark allegations by Selena Scola aka “Lexi Love” I do not know if my accounts will remain active, unfortunately, so be warned!” she wrote.

“If you noticed my music removed from Spotify and iTunes; this is also why, stay tuned…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Love (@mslexilove)

Fans have jumped to the defence of the Drag Race star with many doing their own investigations and claiming that the trademark on the name had lapsed, with Scola allegedly only attempting to reinstate the trademark several months after Barnes was announced as a contestant on Drag Race season seventeen.

Speaking to Deadline this weekend she revealed that on top of her music being removed, her career is already starting to suffer as a result of the allegations.

“I’ve had three venues pull out because she is sending them also cease and desist emails,” she told the publication.

“She made a post speaking negatively about my trials and tribulations I opened up about on the show, including my HIV.”

She also revealed that she has attempted to make contact to resolve the issue, to no avail.

“My team reached out and have had no return communication from her, and she just keeps reporting my accounts. I offered a licensing agreement, terms, anything, and she is just continuing to attack online” she said.

For now the issue is continuing unresolved as Scola continues to post online, having many heated arguments with fans of Barnes.

Barnes is currently schedule to appear in Australia for the Sparkles, Love and Star tour this week.