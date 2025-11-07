LGBTQ+ Groups Furious After Mardi Gras Campaign Letter Inadvertently Outs Queer Student

LGBTQ+ groups are calling for a public apology after a young queer person was outed when a letter, sent as part of the Mardi Gras director campaign, was sent to their home.

20-year-old university student Sophie*, who lives at home with her parents, was sent election materials for the upcoming Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Annual General Meeting. Candidates for the role of Mardi Gras Director are currently campaigning — some candidates belong to a group called Pride in Protest, and others to a group called Protect Mardi Gras.

On Monday November 3, her mother collected the mail the family had received, and handed Sophie a plain white envelope with her name, address, and a return PO box printed on it.

Her mother asked her to open it in front of her, which Sophie did, and attempted to discern the contents of the letter without taking it out of its envelope.

“I saw the words ‘Protect Mardi Gras’ on the flyer, and immediately stopped opening the envelope, which my mum, who was still watching me, raised suspicion about,” Sophie told Star Observer.

“She asked why I wasn’t showing her the letter, to which I told her that it was private, and this exchange was repeated at least 10 times. She accused me of doing something wrong, but exited my room because I was on a video call with my friend at the time, and did not want to start an argument in front of the friend.”

The campaign letter was from Mardi Gras director candidate Savanna Peake, a Convener for Rainbow Labor who recently ran in the federal election as the Labor candidate for Wentworth.

When she was alone, Sophie ripped the contents of the envelope into pieces small enough to be indecipherable, and put them in a bin in her bedroom, which she says her mother then re-assembled like a puzzle in front of her.

“Given the lengths I went to hide the letter, my mum did eventually realise that it was about something to do with a queer matter,” she said.

Sophie says the letter has harmed an already tense relationship between her and her parents. As a full-time student, she says she is unable to afford to move out of her family home with current Sydney housing prices.

“Given that my family is homophobic, and have been suspicious of my sexuality since I argue against their homophobic discourse, the letter from Protect Mardi Gras has proven to them that I am doing something ‘wrong’ by being queer and being involved in queer communities,” she said.

“This incident has made me anxious and scared to continue being a member of Mardi Gras, because it has revealed to me how detached some community members can be, with respect to the concerns of closeted queer youth.”

Sophie contacted the Queer Action Collective at the University of Sydney with her story, who are now calling for a public apology from Protect Mardi Gras.

“Preventing people from being outed should be the first priority of any queer group. There is a clear disconnect between Protect Mardi Gras and the community they are running to represent,” said Student Representative Council’s Queer Officer, Wendy Thompson.

“It’s no surprise that a campaign fronted by Labor politicians, who water down LGBTQIA+ anti-discrimination protections and uphold tax incentives to property investors, do not understand or care for young queer people living with queerphobic families during the housing crisis they continue to manufacture.”

Mardi Gras ‘remains committed to protecting the privacy” of LGBTQ+ community

Interim CEO of Mardi Gras, Jesse Matheson, said the organisation takes the privacy and safety of its members extremely seriously, and expect candidates handling sensitive information to do so responsibly.

The Mardi Gras Constitution requires a Register of Members, documenting each member’s name, address, and the date they joined. Section 177 of the Corporations Act 2001 limits how information from the Register may be used, with those permitted to access it only able to contact members or distribute material if specifically authorised.

Candidates running for Board election are permitted to use the Register for nomination purposes, and can receive a password-protected copy of the Register upon application with the Company Secretary.

“While we recognise that privacy and safety are essential for members of our community, it’s also important to note that, under Australian corporate law, limited member information is required to be recorded and made available for legitimate purposes,” Matheson said.

“We encourage all members to review these requirements when joining or renewing, and we remain committed to ensuring that this information is handled with care, transparency, and integrity.

“We regret if any member has experienced distress as a result of this issue. We will consider this feedback and remain committed to protecting the privacy and well-being of our community.”

Co-founder of Protect Mardi Gras, Peter Stahel, said stories like Sophie’s illustrate the need for visibility and unity.

“Whilst unfortunately it’s still an all too familiar one, it’s always devastating to hear stories of young queer people unsafe in their own homes because of homophobia or transphobia in their family,” he said.

“The scale of visibility and power of Mardi Gras is one of our most precious assets as a community because it keeps us safer than we would be otherwise.

“I’m thankful that candidates like Savanna are willing to put their name on the line and advocate vigorously to protect the power of an inclusive Mardi Gras.”

Star Observer reached out to Savanna Peake, who declined to comment on the matter.

*Name has been changed.