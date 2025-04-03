LGBTQA Conversion Practices Banned in NSW From Today

After decades of tireless advocacy, LGBTQA+ conversion practices are banned in New South Wales as of today.

The law came into effect at midnight, 4 April, 12 months after a bill to ban the practices was passed in the Upper House.

New South Wales joins Victoria, Queensland, the ACT, and South Australia in banning conversion practices.

Sometimes referred to as “conversion therapy”, conversion practices are harmful actions that seek to change or suppress an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, based on the false ideology that they can be changed or “cured” of their queerness.

They can include psychological or medical interventions, counselling, or subtle and repeated messages that LGBTQA+ people can change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity with faith or effort.

The Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 prohibits LGBTQA+ conversion practices across the state and creates criminal offences for delivering or arranging conversion practices and a civil complaints scheme which will be administered by Anti-Discrimination NSW (ADNSW).

Religious freedoms not impacted

Those providing conversion practices that cause substantial mental or physical harm, or endanger a person’s life, can face up to five years in prison, even if they had consent from an individual seeking these practices.

It is also illegal to take an individual outside of the state to access conversion practices, or to engage someone outside of NSW to deliver practices to someone within the state. Doing so can lead to up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

General religious teachings or expressions of religious principles will not be affected by this legislation, nor will parental discussions with children about sexuality or gender identity.

“There’s still plenty of room to respectfully practice your religion,” said NSW Attorney General Michael Daley.

“What we are talking about are attempts to get someone to suppress or change a fundamental part of themselves.”

Reports of conversion practices occurring on or after 4 April 2025 can be made under the civil complaints scheme, and will be investigated by Anti-Discrimination NSW.

“Formal complaints about conversion practices may lead to conciliation between the people involved, targeted education or further investigation,” said ADNSW acting President Chris D’Aeth.

“We can also guide individuals towards resources and support services for ongoing healing and assistance in navigating any challenges related to their experience.”

Independent Member for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, who has been working towards the banning of conversion practices for years, said the laws send a powerful message to LGBTQ people.

“A person’s faith and sexuality are both so defining and close to the soul,” he said. “These laws send a clear message that they should not be incompatible.”

Survivors, advocates, celebrate years of hard work

Although conversion practices are traditionally thought of as uncommon or outdated, a 2018 report from La Trobe University found that 10 per cent of LGBTQA+ Australians are vulnerable to religion-based conversion practices.

The trauma inflicted on survivors is significant and lifelong, with many suffering from severe psychological distress, suicidality, and self harm for many years afterwards.

Huss Hawli came out to his Muslim Lebanese family when he was 16, and faced physical and emotional abuse in the form of conversion practices for years.

“I was pinned down by multiple people, head hit against the floor… they were trying to beat the gay out of me, essentially.”

Hawali said that the banning of conversion practices brought him a sense of relief, but that it should have happened a long time ago.

“It would have helped me in my journey, and many others out there,” he said.

“But the fact that it’s here and we’re at this point in time where it’s been recognised into law gives me a massive sense of relief, and also makes me feel quite very proud of the people, both queer and non queer, that made this happen.”

At 34, Hawali is still processing the trauma that resulted from his abuse, but has found solace in running marathons, and through engaging with the non-profit organisation, Sydney Queer Muslims.

“Reconnecting with people like me within the community made me feel like I wasn’t alone. I am more than enough.”

Suppression practices in healthcare often overlooked

Teddy Cook also faced religious-based conversion practices during his teenage years, but from within the Christian charismatic community.

“The concept of being queer to them meant exorcisms and being kicked out of the community and really being told that I was broken, and that’s just not okay. It really leaves a mark.”

Cook said that suppression practices are also present in healthcare systems for transgender people, especially when attempting to access gender affirming care.

“If we can’t access what we need to be who we are, then our quality of life dramatically suffers. And the easiest way to ensure that trans people are thriving is really to ensure that we have autonomy and agency and can self determine our own lives.”

Although the legislation has not yet been tested, Cook hopes that the newly introduced ban will end any practice of trying to tell a trans person to suppress who they are, emphasising the importance of bodily autonomy and self-determination.

“I think this is a really critical moment in celebrating the trans experience in this state and really making it unequivocally clear that our health system, our social systems, our cultures in New South Wales, whatever they look like, are inclusive and welcoming and affirming to trans people.”

Support is available at Lifeline on 13 11 14. QLife is an anonymous and free LGBTI peer support service on 1800 184 527. Brave Network is a support and advocacy group for LGBTIQ people of faith and allies.