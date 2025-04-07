LGBTQIA+ Radio Station JOY Media To Receive $250,000 If Labor Is Re-elected

Australia’s only LGBTQIA+ community radio station, JOY Media, is set to receive a $250,000 boost if the Albanese Labor Government is re-elected, in a move welcomed by advocates and broadcasters amid ongoing financial pressures.

Federal MP for Macnamara, Josh Burns, made the announcement live on JOY 94.9’s Saturday Magazine program, where he praised the Melbourne-based broadcaster for its commitment to inclusion, representation, and independent media.

The pledge marks a significant investment in the station, which has been broadcasting for over 30 years and now operates out of the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda.

“For the last six years since I’ve become the member for McNamara, every month or so I come on,” Burns said on air.

“We have a great chat, and I get grilled. But I also get respect and a platform to communicate and join this amazing program and this amazing media organisation.”

“I think right now, when there are so many people trying to use platforms to push down and to target and play culture wars against the LGBTQ+ community, we need proud and strong voices standing up for the community.

“JOY is an organisation that I’ve loved being a part of and one that I’m so proud of” he said.

The money will be “for all of the things that JOY needs to thrive, to grow, and to promote all of the wonderful cultural and community aspects of this amazing community.”

“This was a team effort. I had a number of my colleagues who were absolutely instrumental in helping me advocate for this,” he concluded.

The funding is aimed at supporting JOY’s operations across both traditional radio and digital platforms, helping to sustain the work of its volunteer-led teams and improve its infrastructure.

Station host David “Macca” McCarthy noted the pledge comes at a crucial time: “JOY is experiencing tough times, like a lot of organisations. But as an independent media organisation, it is particularly tough for us,”

The station also benefits from community donations and membership fees, but rising operational costs have placed pressure on its future sustainability.

Founded in 1993, JOY has grown from a small studio operation to a nationally recognised media outlet, offering diverse programming tailored to LGBTQIA+ audiences.

Recently the organisation announced the appointment of their new CEO Paul Scott-Williams.

Paul will take over from Con Keramitsis who has served as the interim CEO since the departure Isabelle James who took over from Ange Barry in 2024.

Barry served as CEO from 2019 through to 2024 seeing the organisation through five years including navigating through the COVID pandemic.