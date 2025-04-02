Liza Minnelli Will Appear On The Drag Race Finale To Receive An Iconic Award

RuPaul has announced that Liza Minnelli will be gracing the Drag Race stage for the very first time this season.

The legend will be joining RuPaul and the season seventeen queens to receive a very special award and she is super excited about the opportunity.

Liza Minnelli graces the Drag Race stage

Just when you thought RuPauls Drag Race couldn’t get any gayer, RuPaul has managed to outgay herself.

The Drag legend has announced that as part of the season seventeen finale Liza Minnelli will appear on the Drag Race stage herself.

Minnelli is gracing the stage to be honoured with the iconic Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award by RuPaul.

The award recognises individuals who have made a significant impact on the world of drag and fashion.

Previously RuPaul has bestowed the honour on other icons including Bob Mackie and Cassandra Peterson, known for her alter ego Elvira.

The news was announced overnight, with World Of Wonder posting the news on their social media accounts and the official Drag Race accounts also sharing the news.

“It’s Liza with a Z! 🤩 The legendary @officiallizaminnelli will be celebrated in the upcoming #DragRace Season 17 Grand Finale, where she will accept the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award” they posted online.

Accompanying the news was a picture with RuPaul and Liza Minnelli herself as she perched on a gorgeous red velvet throne on the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus)

In return Liza posted a message on her official Instagram thanking RuPaul for her time on the show.

“Sending sweet, gorgeous Mama @rupaulofficial kisses from head to toe!” she wrote.

“Honey, I had so much fun with you and your entire tribe. Thank you for my Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award on @rupaulsdragrace and should you invite me to return, I wanna be a frickin’ judge, with a huge hammer! *BANG* *BANG*

“My darling Ru. You, the queens, your kids, your boys, your crew, MY throne. Made me feel positively ROYAL” she concluded.

The post from Liza and the image from World Of Wonder imply that at least some part of the finale has already been filmed, likely all of it, with an alternate filming of different winners being crowned.

The season finale will air on April 18, currently five queens remain as Suzie Toot, Sam Star, Onya Nerve, Lexi Love and Jewels Sparkles battle it out for the crown.

Who will be in the finale remains a mystery after last weeks double save saw RuPaul promise in the upcoming episode that “at least one” queen will be going home next week ahead of the grand finale.