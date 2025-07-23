Logan’s First Ever Pride March To Bring Glitter, Guts and Glam

This weekend, local queers, drag royalty, allies and rainbow families from all walks of life will be making history at Logan’s first ever Pride March.

Organised by LGBTQIA+ artist-run not-for-profit, Assorted Grains Inc, the March marks the official launch of the 2025 Loud and Proud Logan Festival Program, which will return for its second year on Saturday 11 October.

Half an hour’s drive from Brisbane, Logan is a city of around 350,000 people, and has had a quiet queer history until the community’s first LGBTQIA+ Festival last year.

“We tried a few times to try and get a pride sort of event going in different sort of iterations,” said festival organiser, Ali Strachan. “This way was the most successful, because we went back into community and really learned from them, what they needed from it, what they wanted to see, what worked with others.

“All that did was it brought all of those voices to the forefront, and we were able to kind of elevate them as well, which was really important, I think, for that culture of visibility.”

Family friendly and entirely free, Loud and Proud brings film, fashion, live performance, and more together for a jam-packed day at the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct.

“The big feedback we got last year was we want more free drag,” Strachan says. “So spoiler- there’ll be lots more free drag!”

Quiet queers no more

Despite having one of the most diverse populations in the state, this weekend will mark the very first Pride March in Logan.

“Its time we showed how deep our community spirit runs, and share our pride ‘loud and proud’ from the iconic Red Bridge,” Strachan said.

The march will feature a stunning line-up of drag artists and community legends, including the 2025 Queensland Drag Performer of the Year, Terry Daktyl, 2024 First Nations Drag Performer of the Year, Chocolate Boxx, and Queer Sister Smackdown Winner of 2024, Ja’mie Displays.

“Logan has never really been a safe space,” Strachan said. “People are hiding and moving out of Logan and going to different areas because of that.”

However, Loud and Proud was welcomed with open arms last year. 2,000 people attended, with organisers expecting at least double those figures in October.

“Some people had never been to a pride event before going to the one last year,” Strachan said. “So it does kind of reduce those stigmas and allow people to kind of see people as humans.”

Loud and Proud Logan Pride March and Picnic starts at 10am on Saturday 26 July, at the Red Bridge, Logan River Parklands, Beenleigh