Loud and Proud Logan Pride Festival Celebrates Another Successful Year

Michael James
October 12, 2025
Image: Image: Greg Noble-Topalian Star Observer

Logan have celebrated the second year of their Loud And Proud Festival over the weekend.

Locals flocked to the Kingston Butter Factory for a fun day of inclusive celebrations and fabulous entertainment.

Loud and Proud Logan
Image: Greg Noble-Topalian Star Observer

Loud and Proud Logan Pride Festival

Billed as a “multi-arts pride festival like no other” the Loud And Proud Festival offers a new and unique event on Brisbane’s southside.

Taking place on National Coming Out day the event say a full program of vibrant and exciting entertainment.

The day feature an array of events that took place both inside the Kingston Butter Factory and also outside where attendees were able to mingle with stall holders from across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Main stage performances included Queenslands Drag King powerhouse troupe of performers, the Kings Of Chaos as well as the Drag Queen Extravaganza ’25, the Logan Lip Sync Royale and The House of Alexander Fashion Show.

Image: Greg Noble-Topalian Star Observer

Live music acts also included Work Girlz, Nikolaine Martin, Majelen, Scarlett Gunner, Love Thrills, Jaylee, Anton Wickens and The Brisbane Pride Choir.

Image: Greg Noble-Topalian Star Observer

Inside The Butterbox Theatre there were some incredibly special performances for our local artists. Queer and Here delivered their live and interactive show for LGBTQIA+ young people as well as the Loud And Proud Stories Live Podcasts Panels.

Brisbane drag icon Helen Wheels also took to the stage with her powerful performance show, Ability. Produced by Helen the performance spotlights performances with disabilities and once again was a a huge hit for the drag star.

“This show means the absolute world to me so being able to have it a part of the lineup for any pride event warms my absolute heart” she said on Instagram afterwards.

“From starting ability three years ago to now blows my mind to see where the shows progression is something I’m really really proud of.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helen Wheels (@helenwheelsofficial)

Festival goers kicked off from 1pm on Saturday and celebrated into the night with the event concluding at 8:30pm.

Image: Greg Noble-Topalian Star Observer

