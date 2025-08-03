Magda Szubanski Brings Australia To Tears With Moving Logies Speech

The 2025 TV Week Logie Awards have wrapped up with a touching tribute to TV icon Magda Szubanski this evening.

Szubanksi was honoured with the Hall Of Fame award, but was unable to attend the awards.

However she still appeared via a pre-corded video to accept her award, receiving a standing ovation.

Australian Television honours Magda Szubanski

This weekend it was revealed that Magda Szubanski would be honoured at the 2025 Logie awards for he contribution to the Australian television industry.

It was a bittersweet announcement following news that Szubanski was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

Owing to her ill health it was not expected the Szubanski would attend the awards with no confirmation of who would accept on her behalf.

When it came time to present her with the prestigious award viewers were treated to a touching tribute to the star with some of Australia’s biggest names in entertainment appearing in a video paying tribute to the Kath & Kim star.

Those paying tribute included Glenn Robins, Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Peter Rowsthorn, Rebel Wilson, Sonia Kruger, Danni Minogue, George Miller, Marg Downey, Hamish Blake, Matt Lucas, The Irwin Family and many more.

“Magda is a national treasure” said Sonia Kruger with Julia Morris call ing her “a comedy pioneer in this country”

“Magda has proven through her extensive career that she can do anything” said George Miller.

The touching video montage took viewers on a journey through Magda’s career from her early days in Big Girls Blouse through to the her iconic days on Kath & Kim. The joyful tribute captured the love and laughter that Magda brought to Australian audiences over the last four decades and touched on her remarkable work as a marriage equality advocate.

“Magda represents so much of what is unique about Australia and she brings people together” said MP Penny Wong.

Following the tribute Magda’s long time friend and co-star Marg Downey took to the stage to accept the award on her behalf and to introduce a pre-corded speech from Magda.

And there was not a dry eye in the house when Magda was done.

“I’m so sorry that I can’t be there, but I do have a good excuse this time. Normally I don’t come because I can’t be bothered getting out of my pyjamas.” Magda laughed as she took the time to emphasize the award was something she had worked hard towards and was not being award “because I’ve got the cancer.”

“I don’t feel like an imposter, I’ve feel like I’ve earnt it. I’m thrilled,” she said.

However despite her best attempt at keeping things upbeat Magda found herself in tears as she thanked the Australian public for their ongoing support through her diagnosis.

“But on a serious note” she said “I really just do want to say thank you so much for this honour.”

“The love and support I have felt like a tsunami from the Australian public has just been overwhelming, and I have to tell you, it helps” she said as members of the audience were seen wiping away tears.

“When I go online and look at those messages, every time, my heart lifts. And I feel that much stronger. To deal with the cancer. So thank you for the love that you are just pouring my way, I really feel it,” she said.

“I just feel fortunate and grateful to have had forty years in this industry in this country, because by god at least we’re sane” she laughed.

Returning to the live coverage Magda received an extended standing ovation from the crowd.

However Magda had the last laugh as Marg Downey introduced one last moment from the star, cutting back to Magda revealing her bald head saying “I have had my hair done specifically so it matches with my Logie.”

The Star Observer understands Gina Riley and Jane Turner were rumoured to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Szubanksi.

However following her current health battle it is understood that Riley and Turner stepped aside to allow Szubanski to be acknowledged solo for the award.

Magda joins an elite club of just four other women to receive the Hall Of Fame honour including Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Noni Hazlehurst, Ruth Cracknell and Rebecca Gibney.