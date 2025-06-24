‘Malicious’: Ballarat’s Beloved Floral Pride Flag Vandalised During Pride Month Celebrations

News Victorian News
Chloe Sargeant
June 24, 2025
‘Malicious’: Ballarat’s Beloved Floral Pride Flag Vandalised During Pride Month Celebrations
Image: Photos: City of Ballarat

A cherished symbol of queer visibility in Ballarat was defaced this week, when the beloved Floral Pride flag on Sturt Street was vandalised in what the City of Ballarat describes as a “malicious act”.

The flag, elaborately decorated with native blooms and rainbow colours, stood beside the Titanic Bandstand, and the City of Ballarat had featured it prominently ahead of and throughout the city’s Pride Month celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ballarat Pride (@cityofballaratpride)

Ballarat mayor says vandalism of Floral Pride Flag ‘maliciously targeted’ LGBTQIA+ community

The City of Ballarat issued an official statement on June 23 acknowledging the vandalism that affected the floral Pride Flag and other exhibits set up as a part of  Pride Month celebrations.

In a statement issued by the City of Ballarat, Mayor, Cr Tracey Hargreaves said:

“Vandalism of any type is strongly condemned, but even more so when it maliciously targets individuals and community groups. It’s very disappointing to see such narrow-mindedness from a small minority of people.

“…We are very disheartened to see the damage to the Sturt Street garden bed and yarnbombing displays. The City of Ballarat’s Parks and Garden crew work incredibly hard to create these beautiful spaces and it’s a shame that a few can ruin it for the Ballarat community.

“If you have any information, we encourage you to report it to Victoria Police.”

Hargreaves said that the flowers that made up th Pride flag had been “specially cultivated for this display since January”, and that because of the vandalism, “the floral Pride flag display will need to be removed in the coming days as it is not possible to source matching replacement flowers in the required colours”.

She also reassured Ballarat’s LGBTQIA+ community that the City is “committed to ensuring members of the LGBTIQA+ communities feel safe in Ballarat and most importantly, to feel they belong”.

The Council’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Plan (2022–2026) highlights a commitment to public visibility for queer communities — this floral display helped to exemplify that mission, and was a key feature on the Ballarat Pride Month program.

Ballarat Pride Month celebrations

The flag’s defacement comes amid a vibrant program of over 40 events hosted throughout June during Ballarat Pride Month. 

Despite the threat posed by one small but harmful act, Ballarat’s Pride Month continues unabated, with art exhibitions, workshops, social events, coffee meet-ups, markets, drag bingo, parties, and much more.

You can learn more about Ballarat Pride Month here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

BBC Presenter Refuses To Use Trans-Inclusive Language Live On Air
June 24, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

BBC Presenter Refuses To Use Trans-Inclusive Language Live On Air
International News
“F*cking Weird”: BNFC Kisses Opponent On Mouth At Weigh-In
June 23, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

“F*cking Weird”: BNFC Kisses Opponent On Mouth At Weigh-In
International News
Reuben Kaye Appointed New Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director
June 23, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Reuben Kaye Appointed New Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director
Entertainment News
JoJo Siwa Cancels Pride Gig After Opening Up About Her Sexuality
June 22, 2025 | Michael James

JoJo Siwa Cancels Pride Gig After Opening Up About Her Sexuality
Celebrity Entertainment International Music News
Robert Irwin And Shawn Mendes Caught In Fake Romance Rumours
June 22, 2025 | Michael James

Robert Irwin And Shawn Mendes Caught In Fake Romance Rumours
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV Music News
Valencia Gay Games XII: Celebrating Sun, Sea & LGBTQIA+ Sport
June 22, 2025 | Michael James

Valencia Gay Games XII: Celebrating Sun, Sea & LGBTQIA+ Sport
International News Sponsored Content