A MOTION to not invite Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the Mardi Gras parade has been rejected by the event’s board of directors.

A majority of the board voted at a recent meeting to reject the motion put forward at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) annual general meeting held on November 16.

It called on the board not to invite the Prime Minister as an official guest to the parade as he denies the LGBTI community equality.

But a majority of the board decided that the motion was not in accordance with the SGLMG constitution to “build strong, positive and beneficial relationships between the gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual, queer and intersex with the wider community.”

In a newsletter, the board announced that after hearing a variety of feedback about the motion from the community and members, it had decided to not follow through with the motion.

“The Board understands members’ concerns about the issue of marriage equality being politicised by the majority parties, to the detriment of the emotional state and wellbeing of our community,” it read.

“As a cornerstone cultural event in Sydney, Mardi Gras values the healthy dialogue we create with a broad spectrum of political parties.”