Marriage equality groups divided over Archbishop’s comments

THE Anglican Archbishop said the church could accept a 'yes' vote in the marriage equality website

MARRIAGE equality groups are divided in their opinion of comments made by the Anglican Archbishop of Melbourne made about a plebiscite on marriage equality.

Archbishop Phillip Freier wrote to other Anglican bishops saying the church could accept a ‘yes’ vote if the Australian public voted in favour of marriage equality, but the Anglican Church would not revise its doctrine that marriage is between a man and woman.

The Archbishop also said he supported the upcoming plebiscite but was “very concerned that the discussion does not become harsh or vilifying – on either side, for it is not only Christians who have sometimes failed on this score.”

“The church also understands the desire of two people to express their commitment of love and self sacrifice and Christians have not always shown the respect or perspective they should.”

The Archbishop has written to other Anglican bishops saying the Government has a mandate for a plebiscite, declaring the Church will abide by the outcome and expressing hope the plebiscite will be conducted respectfully.

However, marriage equality groups are split on their reaction to the Archbishop’s letter, with just.equal spokesperson Ivan Hinton-Teoh saying “just because Archbishop Freier wants a plebiscite to be respectful doesn’t mean it will be”.

“We are already seeing hateful flyers and pamphlets being distributed and this will increase a hundredfold during a plebiscite,” he said.