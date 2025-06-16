MEDEAs 2025: All The Winners At This Year’s Melb Excellence in Drag & Entertainment Awards
In a dazzling celebration of Melbourne’s vibrant queer performance scene, the winners of the 2025 Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (MEDEAs) have been announced!
Now in its second year, the MEDEAs were established to acknowledge, celebrate, and award diversity and excellence in the Naarm performing arts and queer scene. The awards aim to unify Melbourne’s drag, dance, cabaret and burlesque artists, recognising excellence across various fields and paying homage to the venues, technical artists, and the heart and soul of the community in a night of unbridled glamour and festivity.
This year’s ceremony, held tonight (June 16) at the Corner Hotel in Richmond, was particularly poignant as it honoured Doug Lucas with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lucas, a trailblazer in Melbourne’s queer nightlife, launched the city’s first gay disco at the Union Hotel in 1975 and co-founded the legendary Pokeys in 1977. His contributions have been instrumental in creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially during times when homosexuality was criminalised. Lucas’s dedication extended beyond entertainment; during the AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s, he organised benefits, shared resources, and supported early radio advocacy efforts like Joy FM,
The MEDEAs continue to shine a spotlight on the diverse talents within Melbourne’s queer performance community, celebrating both emerging artists and seasoned performers. As the awards grow in prominence, they serve as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and unity of the city’s LGBTQIA+ entertainers.
MEDEAs 2025: And the winners are!
Trailblazer Award
Bella Nitrate
Melbourne’s favourite drag related business
Le Wigs by Mimi Le Minge
Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque related business
Maison Burlesque
Melbourne’s favourite Dancer
Egson Ham
Melbourne’s favourite Drag King
Freddie Merkin
Melbourne’s favourite Drag Queen
Gabriella Labucci
Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Performer
Bettie Bombshell
Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Event
SMUT and The Late Night show @ the 86
Melbourne’s favourite Queer Venue – sponsored by Star Observer
Sircuit/Mollies
Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Venue
The 86
Rising Drag Star – sponsored by Mollies bar and Diner
Sindel Storm
Rising Burlesque Star
Florence Fable
Belle of the ball – sponsored by Amped Accessories
Amena Jay
Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Sircuit
Doug Lucas
Best King Event
Dootfest
Best Variety Event
New Gigs on the Block
Best Boutique Event
Beers for Queers
Best Festival – sponsored by The Peel
Chillout
Best Drag Production Show – sponsored by Skn Lab
Winx Show by Hey Henny
Outstanding Achievement in the media – sponsored by Optus
Kick Ons
Community Spirit Award – sponsored by Optus
Themme Fatale
Technical Contribution of the year – sponsored by Lumberjack Creative
NoStressIfNot (Leisa Jade Taylor)
Costume Designer of the year
SequinPolarBears
Choreographer of the year
Sabrina Babyslut
DJ Of the year – sponsored by Vic Bears
Rosie Rai
Mx Congeniality – sponsored by Club Broadway
Linh Uendo
Bitch of the year – sponsored by UBQ
Tash York
Burlesque Performer of the year
Kitty Obsidian
Drag Queen of the year – sponsored by Thursgay
Lazy Susan
Drag King of the year
Johnny Gash
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 MEDEAs, and to all the incredible finalists! Learn more at themedeas.com.
