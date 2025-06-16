MEDEAs 2025: All The Winners At This Year’s Melb Excellence in Drag & Entertainment Awards

In a dazzling celebration of Melbourne’s vibrant queer performance scene, the winners of the 2025 Melbourne Excellence in Drag and Entertainment Awards (MEDEAs) have been announced!

Now in its second year, the MEDEAs were established to acknowledge, celebrate, and award diversity and excellence in the Naarm performing arts and queer scene. The awards aim to unify Melbourne’s drag, dance, cabaret and burlesque artists, recognising excellence across various fields and paying homage to the venues, technical artists, and the heart and soul of the community in a night of unbridled glamour and festivity.

This year’s ceremony, held tonight (June 16) at the Corner Hotel in Richmond, was particularly poignant as it honoured Doug Lucas with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lucas, a trailblazer in Melbourne’s queer nightlife, launched the city’s first gay disco at the Union Hotel in 1975 and co-founded the legendary Pokeys in 1977. His contributions have been instrumental in creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially during times when homosexuality was criminalised. Lucas’s dedication extended beyond entertainment; during the AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s, he organised benefits, shared resources, and supported early radio advocacy efforts like Joy FM,

The MEDEAs continue to shine a spotlight on the diverse talents within Melbourne’s queer performance community, celebrating both emerging artists and seasoned performers. As the awards grow in prominence, they serve as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and unity of the city’s LGBTQIA+ entertainers.

MEDEAs 2025: And the winners are!

Trailblazer Award

Bella Nitrate

Melbourne’s favourite drag related business

Le Wigs by Mimi Le Minge

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque related business

Maison Burlesque

Melbourne’s favourite Dancer

Egson Ham

Melbourne’s favourite Drag King

Freddie Merkin

Melbourne’s favourite Drag Queen

Gabriella Labucci

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Performer

Bettie Bombshell

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Event

SMUT and The Late Night show @ the 86

Melbourne’s favourite Queer Venue – sponsored by Star Observer

Sircuit/Mollies

Melbourne’s favourite Burlesque Venue

The 86

Rising Drag Star – sponsored by Mollies bar and Diner

Sindel Storm

Rising Burlesque Star

Florence Fable

Belle of the ball – sponsored by Amped Accessories

Amena Jay

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Sircuit

Doug Lucas

Best King Event

Dootfest

Best Variety Event

New Gigs on the Block

Best Boutique Event

Beers for Queers

Best Festival – sponsored by The Peel

Chillout

Best Drag Production Show – sponsored by Skn Lab

Winx Show by Hey Henny

Outstanding Achievement in the media – sponsored by Optus

Kick Ons

Community Spirit Award – sponsored by Optus

Themme Fatale

Technical Contribution of the year – sponsored by Lumberjack Creative

NoStressIfNot (Leisa Jade Taylor)

Costume Designer of the year

SequinPolarBears

Choreographer of the year

Sabrina Babyslut

DJ Of the year – sponsored by Vic Bears

Rosie Rai

Mx Congeniality – sponsored by Club Broadway

Linh Uendo

Bitch of the year – sponsored by UBQ

Tash York

Burlesque Performer of the year

Kitty Obsidian

Drag Queen of the year – sponsored by Thursgay

Lazy Susan

Drag King of the year

Johnny Gash

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 MEDEAs, and to all the incredible finalists! Learn more at themedeas.com.