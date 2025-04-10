Mickey Rourke Warned Over Homophobia Toward JoJo Siwa On Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother officially launched again in the UK this week and the new season featuring Mickey Rourke, JoJo Siwa and Danny Beard is already courting controversy.

Actor Mickey Rourke, known for his role in The Wrestler, was in hot water before he even entered the house and he has found himself in trouble again overnight.

After reviewing comments made to JoJo Siwa he has been given an official warning by Big Brother himself.

Mickey Rourke in hot water on Celebrity Big Brother

On Monday night Celebrity Big Brother launched with some pretty big names including Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, JoJo Siwa and Drag Race star Danny Beard.

But it seems Mickey Rourke is determined to take all the attention for all the wrong reasons.

When greeting host AJ Odudu prior to entering the house fans were not impressed with his behaviour as he looked her up and down, seemingly leering at her.

He also grabbed the host, twirling her around and pulling her close to his body prompting AJ to tell him to stop.

It was not a good start for the actor and things only went down hill from there.

After less than a week Mickey Rourke has now officially been warned for his behaviour, this time over a conversation had with and about JoJo Siwa.

In a conversation with the pop star overnight Mickey Rourke discussed her sexuality with the singer.

He began by asking her if she liked boys or girls to which she replied “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

Rourke gave an unsettling response telling her “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore” he told the twenty one year old singer.

However JoJo Siwa was having none of it as she quickly responded “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

“I’ll tie you up” he continued.

“I promise you that won’t happen” she responded “I dare you to try, you’ll be the one tied up.”

“You can’t try to justify what’s not right” #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/NLa7kY2czF — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 9, 2025

“Vote the lesbian out”

Mickey went on to have a discussion with fellow housemate and former Love Island star Chris Hughes where he discussed nominating and evicting other housemates.

He went on to say that he would “vote the lesbian out” out of the house, referring to Siwa.

Again JoJo jumped in, calling out his behaviour when she overheard the conversation telling him “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Mickey Rourke continued his unashamed behaviour telling housemates that he “needs a fag” then pointing at Siwa and saying “I’m not talking to you.”

Thankfully producers of Celebrity Big Brother were not having any of the behaviour, summoning the actor to the diary room and giving him a formal warning.

“Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house,” they informed him before allowing him to return to the house.

Rourke went on to apologise to Big Brother but also to Siwa who was visibly shaken by the interactions, with Rourke stating that he didn’t “have dishonourable intentions” with his words.

“As a future,” Jo Jo told him “using the word f** is not an acceptable word.”

However in amongst the negativity of the interactions Chris Hughes has been praised for his positivity and support with fans applauding his allyship to Siwa and the LGBTQIA+ community.

When Mickey Rourke made his initial comments about Siwa, Hughes was quick to respond jumping in and saying “You can’t do that, Mickey, You can’t do that.”

Hughes went on to comfort Siwa telling her “You can’t justify it because it’s not right. You can’t try and justify things that aren’t right.”