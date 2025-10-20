Mighty Hoopla Festival Drops Dazzling Full Lineup Ft. Kesha, Delta, Jess Mauboy & More

Sydney’s summer just got a little louder — and a whole lot gayer. The UK’s beloved pop and queer culture festival Mighty Hoopla has unveiled the full lineup for its first-ever Australian edition.

Following the news that Kesha will headline the one-day event — held on Bondi Beach during Mardi Gras season, on 21 February 2026 — organisers have revealed a second wave of artists making up the festival’s lineup.

Joining the US superstar are British vocal powerhouse Becky Hill — the voice behind global dance hits Lose Control and My Heart Goes (La Di Da) — and Australian pop royalty Delta Goodrem and Jessica Mauboy.

Adding a dose of cabaret glamour, Real Housewives of New York City alum Countess Luann is bringing her Broadway-style show to Sydney, alongside rising UK artist Rose Gray and disco-pop darling Tom Aspaul.

A Celebration of Queer Joy

Mighty Hoopla’s Sydney debut promises the same high-energy spirit that’s made it a sell-out success in London, where it’s become one of the UK’s most beloved queer events.

The lineup also proudly showcases homegrown talent, including a brand-new First Nations showcase The Blak Queen, curated by Darwin’s own Miss Ellaneous. The multi-stage program will feature performances from Rocky Stallone (with members of House of Silky, Jamaica Moana, Jubahlee and friends), Aunty Tamara, Dizzy Bility, and a host of local favourites bringing everything from drag artistry to DJ brilliance.

The full lineup reads like a who’s who of queer pop culture, with appearances from Armana Khan, Big Wett, Charlie Villas, Diva Cups, Dyan Tai, Heaps Gay, Royston Noell, Sexy Galexy, and many more.

Bondi Braces for Pop Paradise

The festival has already won the backing of Waverley Council, with Mayor Will Nemesh saying the event fits perfectly with Council’s vision to “bring the fun back to Waverley”.

He noted that Mighty Hoopla’s arrival is also expected to deliver strong economic benefits for the local business community.

“An event like this brings significant direct and indirect economic windfalls for the local business community,” said Nemesh. “Council’s careful management of events of this scale means we can ramp up the fun and maximise the benefits while minimising the impact on Bondi residents.

“We look forward to welcoming the international and local line-up of artists to our beautiful part of the world.”

You can find out all the details at mightyhoopla.com/sydney.