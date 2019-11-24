—

VPC Chair Jude Munro AO, Minus18 CEO Micah Scott and team on the site at the Victorian Pride Centre. Photo: Sanjeev Singh.

Australia’s youth driven network for LGBTIQ youth Minus18 have become the first organisation to sign up as a tenant for the Victorian Pride Centre.

“We are thrilled that the Pride Centre’s first LGBTIQ resident organisation supports and empowers the youngest members of our communities and will have a permanent home to support future generations,” Pride Centre Chair Jude Munro AO said.

“Minus18’s presence cements our community’s legacy but also our activist origins of being young and proud.”

Minus18 will be located on the first floor of the Pride Centre along with other LGBTIQ focused resident organisations that will soon be announced.

Minus18 will have a dedicated office space with access to co-working, meeting room and event spaces throughout the iconic Centre.

“Each year, Minus18 supports thousands of LGBTIQ youth across Victoria, providing a place where they are safe, empowered and belong,” said Minus18 CEO Micah Scott.

“The Victorian Pride Centre extends this sense of belonging to a physical home, and is an exciting milestone, bringing with it a training ground for the next generation of volunteers and community leaders.”

This state-of-the-art, 6,000 square metre Centre will be the second-largest Pride Centre in the world.

Through an integrated and multi-faceted approach, it will provide local, national and international visitors with access to technology, resources, essential health and social services, social connection and shared learning opportunities.

“Through the important work of Minus18, future tenants and the social activation spaces, LGBTIQ youth will have a safe and welcoming home at the Pride Centre,” said Munro, who looks forward to announcing the next tenants soon.

Minus18 were symbolically handed over the first set of keys to what will be their new home when the Pride Centre doors open in late 2020.