Mitch Brown Flooded With Support After Coming Out As Bisexual

LGBTQIA+ and sporting communities in Australia and around the world have rallied around former AFL player Mitch Brown in the wake of his coming out, becoming the first male AFL player to identify as bisexual or gay in the league’s 129-year history.

In an exclusive published on Wednesday by The Daily Aus, Brown spoke out after contacting them over recent coverage of Izak Rankine’s four-match ban for using a homophobic slur.

The former West Coast defender, who played 94 games for the Eagles before being delisted in 2016, shared his story publicly for the first time in an interview.

“I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man,” said Brown.

“There’s been so many times in my life that I’ve seen things or heard things and not said anything, in fear of people thinking that I was gay or bisexual.”

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the moment was important not just to the game, but to him personally as well.

“Today is a step forward, and building on Mitch’s story we hope that others feel encouraged to be their authentic selves and share their own journeys, and that these stories are met with support from teammates, clubs and the wider football community,” he said in a league statement.

“The AFL will continue to partner with our clubs, our Pride and Allies groups and the LGBTQI+ community to celebrate inclusion across both our AFL and AFLW competitions.

“Together, our commitment is to keep making football an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone to thrive — and that work never stops.”

The Eagles, Brown’s former team, said they were “moved by his bravery“, and were proud to call him one of their own.

“His decision to speak openly about his identity demonstrates the same courage and integrity he showed throughout his playing career.

“His voice will undoubtedly provide comfort, representation and hope to many across our community.”

In the comments of an Instagram post from the club, multiple AFL teams issued messages of love and support for Brown, including the Sydney Swans, Geelong Cats, Carlton FC, Western Bulldogs, and the AFLW.

Gay AFLW star praises Brown’s “immense courage and bravery”

Former AFLW star and Triple M commentator Kate McCarthy, who is openly gay, said she “couldn’t believe” the news.

“To be honest… given the events we saw last with Izak Rankine and everything that played out, I thought we were miles away from anyone in the men’s program [feeling] comfortable – whether they were a previous player or a current player – to come out and identify as part of the queer community,” she said on The Rush Hour with JB & Billy. “I didn’t really believe it, to be completely honest, when I first saw it. It shouldn’t take courage for someone to tell people who you really are … it shouldn’t, but it does. It takes immense courage and immense bravery, nothing but [pride] and so much love to Mitch Brown for taking this step.”

Pride Cup CEO Hayley Conway said Brown’s announcement was incredibly significant for both the AFL and LGBTQIA+ communities.

”Thank you Mitch for the courage you’ve shown in sharing this part of who you are,” she said.

“We know that the harrowing experiences that Mitch has shared with us today continue to be experienced in sports clubs across the country. This makes it even harder for young gay and bisexual men to live and play as their true selves.

“When clubs create safe and inclusive environments, everyone thrives. Every sports club, at every level, should be asking: ‘how are we creating a place where any player can be at their best and feel like they belong?'”

Brown himself has also reflected on the experience, posting to his Instagram stories late on Wednesday afternoon.

“Very weird feeling knowing this is out in the world but I feel confident in who I am and have amazing support around me. If this helps even one person it will have been worth it,” he said.

“This isn’t about me. The world needs more positive male role models, and I hope I can step up and be one.”

The announcement signals a shift not only in the AFL, but in understandings of Australian masculinity at large. While it’s a watershed moment for so many, it’s also a call to action: AFL, and all Australian sport, can and should be doing more. Queer players are not a hypothetical. They are part of clubs all over the country and deserve to feel safe and supported in the sport they love.

Staff at the Star Observer send our deepest love, gratitude, and solidarity to Mitch. Proud to stand with you, mate.