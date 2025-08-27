Mitch Brown Makes History As The First Ever Openly Bisexual AFL Player

Mitchell Brown has officially become the first openly bisexual man in the history of the AFL.

In an exclusive published today by The Daily Aus, they revealed Brown reached out to them after seeing recent coverage of Izak Rankine’s four-match ban for using a homophobic slur.

“I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man,” said Brown.

Brown, a former West Coast defender who played 94 games for the Eagles before being delisted in 2016, shared his story publicly for the first time in the interview.

He shared the homophobic and biphobic environments he experienced as a professional AFL footy player.

“I remember two people having a conversation around how they would feel having a shower next to a gay man, and one of the players said, ‘I’d rather be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man,'” Brown told TDA.

“There’s been so many times in my life that I’ve seen things or heard things and not said anything, in fear of people thinking that I was gay or bisexual.”

Mitch Brown makes history as the first openly bisexual AFL player

His announcement marks the first time a male AFL player has identified as bisexual or gay in the league’s more than 129-year history.

In a statement released today, LGBTQIA+ advocates called the announcement a landmark moment.

“Today is a historic moment, not just for the AFL, but for our entire nation and for LGBTIQA+ people across Australia,” said Health Equity Matters CEO, Dash Heath-Paynter. “Mitch Brown’s story demonstrates strength and honesty. Speaking openly about his sexuality in the context of elite Australian sport is inspiring and will give confidence to many Australians confronting similar questions of identity.”

The statement also acknowledged the significance of breaking decades of silence within the AFL.

“For over a century of AFL competition, no male player has identified as openly bisexual or gay. Mitch’s announcement breaks through decades of silence and opens the door for others who may be on their own journey.”

They added: “When public figures like Mitch share their stories, it smashes down barriers, builds confidence, and creates pathways for others to be the person they want to be. We commend Mitch for his strength and candour and thank him for using his platform to advance inclusion and diversity in Australia. His announcement today will resonate far beyond the sporting world and contribute to a more equitable Australia for all LGBTIQA+ people.”

“We know that representation matters,” said Dr Daniel Vujcich, the CEO of the WAAC (formerly, Western Australian AIDS Council).

“When young LGBTIQA+ people see someone like Mitch in public life, it sends a powerful message that they too can be authentic and successful in their chosen fields. However, the responsibility for change lies not with individuals to come out, but with institutions and communities to create environments where all LGBTIQA+ people feel valued and protected.