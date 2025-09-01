Mitch Brown Reflects On Coming Out, Thanks Partner and Community

Mitch Brown has thanked his family, supporters, and other queer Australian athletes in a reflection over the weekend since his coming out last week.

The former West Coast Eagles player made Australian history when he became the first gay or bisexual AFL player to come out in the game’s 129 year history, standing up against a culture of hyper-masculinity and homophobia.

“It has been a few days since I shared my story, and I’ve had space to let it all sink in. Before it went live there was a part of me that was worried about the homophobia or potential backlash I might receive,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post.

“What happened instead was that the story was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, for which I am so grateful.”

Brown thanked his partner Lou for her “love, strength and resilience” and for being his “anchor through all this”, as well as the couple’s two sons.

“I have been overwhelmed by the kindness, encouragement, and solidarity that has poured in from people across Australia and around the world. Every message, every story shared, every word of support has meant more to me than I can say. I will carry that gratitude with me always,” he wrote.

Brown also made special mention of some queer Australian athletes who “paved the way”, including footballers Jason Ball and Josh Cavallo, rugby star lan Roberts, basketball player Isaac Humphries, and former West Coast AFLW player Danielle Laidley.

“Their courage is the reason doors are opening now,” he said.

“I also want to acknowledge the AFLW. These players, staff and fans are already showing us what an inclusive, supportive environment looks like,” Brown added.

“The players are role models not only for young women, but for every young Australian who is searching for a place where they can belong.”

Silence of clubs speaks louder than words

The post comes after Brown criticised several AFL clubs for their lack of public support of his coming out, calling out Collingwood, Geelong, Adelaide Crows, and the Brisbane Lions for their silence.

While a majority of teams have rallied behind Brown and spoken out in the name of LGBTQIA+ inclusion, the absence of a statement from others still speaks volumes.

“Collingwood, might not pay my membership next year at this rate,” he wrote.

“Geelong, you know my bro works with you right?” he said of the club where his twin brother is a coach for the AFLW.

“Hey Adelaide… nah I won’t even bother,” he continued.

“Brisbane Lions you’re off the hook. The Taylor Swift engagement is so much bigger than this” he said of the club, who chose to post about the engagement of Taylor Swift on Wednesday instead.

However, it’s clear that Brown feels as though his coming out was worth the stress, with his Sunday post concluding with a hopeful call to action.

“The fact that this has been so positively received gives me hope for what this might mean for young people, especially queer young Australians, who are still finding their place in the world,” he said. “If even one of them feels less alone, less afraid, or even more confident to be themselves, then it has been worth it.

“It’s time for the AFL and the clubs to commit to genuine change, embedding inclusion not just in words, but in culture, policies and everyday actions.”