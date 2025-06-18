Modern Family Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out As Bisexual 

Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
June 18, 2025
Modern Family Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out As Bisexual 
Image: Image: Modern Family - 20th Century Fox Television

During her time on the hit sitcom Modern Family, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons earned herself a legion of fans. 

Playing the iconic role of Lily, adopted daughter of gay couple Mitchell and Cameron Tucker Pritchett, saw her deliver some of the best one liners of the show.  

Now that she is 18 Audbrey has dropped her own one liner, coming out as bisexual in true Modern Family style, just in time for Pride month.  

Whether it be her exasperated eyerolls or sassy one liners Aubrey Anderson-Emmons always managed to steal the scene as Lily. 

Now Aubrey has used one of the most iconic scenes in the shows history for her very own coming out.  

In episode 19 of the fourth season of Modern Family Mitch and Cam, along with Gloria, take Lily to a Vietnamese restaurant to help her understand her culture and history.  

However when Lily refuses the food, instead wanting a cheeseburger, Gloria reminds her that it’s important that she connect to her culture as she’s Vietnamese.  

Lily however declares that she’s not Vietnamese, instead shouting, “I’m gay! I’m gay!” with Mitch hastily rushing to tell her she’s not gay “just confused.”

Taking to social media Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, now 18, posted a clip of her lip syncing to the last part of the clip, with a sneaky caption below.  

“People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi)” she wrote on the video. 

She followed it with a joyful pride month caption.

“Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride”

The clip quickly whipped up nearly 300,000 likes in support of the star as thousands rushed to congratulate her on coming out.  

“Coming out to this audio is truly iconic” wrote one fan.

The official Modern Family Instagram account even jumped in with a love hear emoji for the star.

Meanwhile Trisha Paytas dropped by to say “Queen !!!!”

While Aubrey is not currently starring in any television productions she runs her successful Youtube Channel with her mother Amy and this year released her debut single “Telephones & Traffic” under the name Frances Anderson.

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Queer Arabs Founder Basem Kerbage Forced To Apologise Over Personal Social Media Content
June 18, 2025 | Michael James

Queer Arabs Founder Basem Kerbage Forced To Apologise Over Personal Social Media Content
National News News
FINALLY: Australia’s Ban On Gay, Bi+ & Trans Blood Donation Is Being Scrapped
June 18, 2025 | Michael James

FINALLY: Australia’s Ban On Gay, Bi+ & Trans Blood Donation Is Being Scrapped
National News News
The Logies 2025: Where Have All The Queer People Gone?
June 17, 2025 | Michael James

The Logies 2025: Where Have All The Queer People Gone?
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
Patrick Schwarzenegger Loses Mind Over White Lotus Gay Porn Parody ‘Tight Lotus’
June 17, 2025 | Michael James

Patrick Schwarzenegger Loses Mind Over White Lotus Gay Porn Parody ‘Tight Lotus’
Entertainment Movies & TV News
New Documentary About Lesbian Astronaut Sally Ride Drops On Disney Plus
June 17, 2025 | Michael James

New Documentary About Lesbian Astronaut Sally Ride Drops On Disney Plus
Entertainment International Movies & TV News
MEDEAs 2025: All The Winners At This Year’s Melb Excellence in Drag & Entertainment Awards
June 16, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

MEDEAs 2025: All The Winners At This Year’s Melb Excellence in Drag & Entertainment Awards
Drag Entertainment News Victorian News