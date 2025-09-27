Movie Distributor Responds To Chinese AI Removal Of Gay Couple In Film ‘Together’

Distributors of the new Australian horror film, Together, have spoken out against the use of AI technology by Chinese censors to remove a gay couple from the film.

The controversy was started earlier this week when the alterations were spotted, causing film distributors Neon to speak out.

Gay couple removed from film in China using AI

When the new Australian horror film Together starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie was released recently the inclusion of a gay couple in the film was a rather a non event in many international markets.

However it was quickly spotted that the version of the film distributed in China had made a significant alteration to the scene in question.

The original film featured two grooms in a same sex wedding, given that China does not allow same sex marriages it’s not surprising they wanted to censor this portion of the film.

However historically where Chinese officials have have sections of films edited or removed, in this instance it appears that AI technology has been used to replace one of the male grooms with a female.

Viewers online were quick to point out that the controversial edit also altered the narrative of the film making it make less sense.

ADAM AND STEVE TO ADAM AND EVE Here’s a use of AI I bet you never thought of! The horror film “Together” featured a gay couple in a peripheral role (see below) that got magicked into a straight couple in the Chinese edition. No spoilers, but this definitely makes the film make… pic.twitter.com/bsxw5019uj — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼🇨🇳🇺🇸 (@AngelicaOung) September 17, 2025

Outcry over the issue this week has now prompted the international distributors of the fim, Neon, to speak out and they aren’t happy.

Speaking to Deadline they released a statement expressing their disapproval and calling for the immediate removal of the “unauthorized edit” of the film.

“Neon does not approve of Hishow’s unauthorized edit of the film and have demanded they cease distributing this altered version,”

According to Deadline the film has now been pulled completely from the Chinese market.

Together, directed by Michael Shank, features Dave Franco and Alison Brie (who are a married couple in real life), they play a married couple who move to the country only to discover a mysterious force that wreaks havoc on their lives.

You can watch the full trailer for Together below.