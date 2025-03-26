Nathan Lane Says He Was ‘Too Gay’ For Role In Space Jam

Nathan Lane has opened about his experience with casting for the 1996 film Space Jam revealing he was considered “too gay to play the part.”

Lane discussed the role in a recent interview with Vanity Fair about the famous film he ultimately missed out on.

Nathan Lane passed over for Space Jam

Openly gay actor Nathan Lane has certainly cemented himself as one of the most identifiable actors in Hollywood.

He has played some of the most memorable roles in film and television history, including his role as Timon in the The Lion King.

However few can forget the his iconic performance in The Birdcage alongside Robin Williams.

Safe to say Lane has amassed a career that spans decades across countless diverse roles whilst still staying true to himself, however one role it seems wasn’t too be.

In an interview with Vanity Fair he alleges that Space Jam director Joe Pytka saw him presenting the Tony Awards and “thought that suggested I was too gay to play the part” he recalled.

“So thank God, I didn’t have to do Space Jam. But I don’t know. I’ll never know what people will say” he said.

The question came about when Lane was asked if he had faced discrimination in the industry.

“I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can’t help but think that it played a part” he said prompting him to discuss the missed opportunity with Space Jam.

“I was told it did impact a movie… Space Jam” he said.

“I was up for the part that the guy from Seinfeld would up playing.”

The “guy from Seinfeld” ended up being the iconic Wayne Knight known for is role as Newman in the hit show and Dennis in the original Jurassic Park film.

When speaking of homophobia in Hollywood Lane stated that it is “alive and well.”

However Nathan Lane was one of the trailblazers for LGBTQIA+ visibility in Hollywood.

After starring as an openly gay man in The Birdcage in 1996, incidentally the same year Space Jam was released, Lane eventually came out publicly in 1998.

But it was not without its struggles, the actor has talked over the years about how is Birdcage co-star and friend Robin Williams had “protected” him when he was not ready to come out.

In particular Williams helped him prepare for an interview with Oprah in 1996 which he was not quite ready for at the time.

When he was honoured with the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television last year he recalled the interview and how he wished he could have done things differently.

“I certainly wish I had been braver at the time,” he recalled.

“Like when Oprah Winfrey on her show asked me why I was so good at all that girly stuff in The Birdcage. If I could go back in time, the answer I wish I had given is: The reason I’m good at all that stuff is because I’m a wonderful actor, but if you’re asking me if I’m gay, the answer is yes and proud of it.”

Now almost thirty years later Nathan Lane will star along side Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham in the new sitcom Mid Century Modern, a Golden Girls style show about three middle aged men who choose to move in with each other after the death of a friend.