Transgender youth advocate and former Victorian Young Australian of the Year Georgie Stone is set to appear on Neighbours as the long-running soap’s first ever trans character.

Stone reportedly approached the show a year ago to suggest they bring some gender diversity to Ramsay St.

Stone told The Herald Sun that both of her parents had been on Neighbours and that she grew up watching the show, believing the iconic setting “would be a great opportunity to tell a story that isn’t often told on Australian TV.”

“I came up with the idea of having a trans young person on the show so I wrote a letter to the executive producer, Jason Herbison, with a few ideas on how it could happen,” she said.

Stone will start to film her scenes in June this year, meaning the episodes will air closer to the end of 2019.

When I was growing up as a trans young person I did not see anyone out there who I could relate to,” she said.

“There was no one on Australian TV screens, on any TV screens really, that had a positive depiction of a trans person, specifically a trans young person.

“There was no one who I could connect to and I felt quite isolated because of that, so that is why I am so excited about this opportunity.

“I really hope that there will be some trans young people out there who have felt isolated before and then see this character and feel that they are not alone, or that they feel OK to be who they are, and that this story can teach other people how to treat trans young people,” Stone said.

View this post on Instagram Ramsay Street here we come… ❤️🏳️‍🌈🥰💜 A post shared by Georgie Stone (@georgiestone) on Mar 23, 2019 at 3:17pm PDT

At age ten, Stone became the youngest Australian to be granted access to hormone blockers, years before the requirement to face the Family Court for access to treatment was struck down.

Last year, Neighbours featured its first ever same-sex wedding between characters Aaron and David, with Magda Szubanski making a guest appearance to officiate the ceremony.