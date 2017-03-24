—

AS this year’s AFL premiership season kicks off, a handful of players have spoken out in favour of marriage equality as part of Australian Marriage Equality’s latest campaign.

In a video posted to Facebook, the players can be seen donning the ‘equality’ t-shirts and delivering pro same-sex marriage messages on camera.

Former Melbourne and Carlton midfielder Brock McLean has a gay sister, making the issue particularly personal for him.

“I support marriage equality because I believe my sister who is gay deserves the same marriage rights as everyone else,” he said.

Essendon’s Brendon Goddard said it’s a straightforward issue.

“Everyone deserves to be who they truly are,” he said.

“It’s pretty simplistic in my point of view.”

Former Melbourne and Collingwood player Chris Dawes said that preventing marriage equality from becoming a reality in Australia was unfair.

“The fact that some people can’t marry the person they love purely by virtue of the fact that they’re the same sex is outdated and unfair,” he said.

Earlier this week it was reported that a handful of conservative Liberal MPs were pushing the idea of holding a same-sex marriage plebiscite via postal vote.

Advocates called the idea ‘sneaky’ as it would not need to pass the parliament.