ADVOCACY group The Equality Campaign has joined Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle, leaders across the AFL and advocates for marriage equality to call on the government to deliver marriage equality with a parliamentary vote.

“The message from everyone today was loud and clear to all federal MPs, it’s time to do your job and introduce marriage equality in line with the clear wishes and values of the Australian people,” said Tiernan Brady, executive director of The Equality Campaign.

“It is easy in the middle of all the politics to forget what or rather who this is about. Marriage equality is about real people, our friends and family, teammates and work colleagues who just want the same dignity as everyone else in their families.

“It is time for our politicians to do their job and pass marriage equality.

“Our family and friends deserve better. Telling one group of people that their rights cannot be decided by parliament but instead have to be decided by a separate process sends a clear and terrible message to Australians that LGBTI people have to reach a higher bar for their dignity.”

Anna Brown, co-chair of The Equality Campaign, said, “Thanks to the recent senate inquiry, the legislative path to reform is clear and the political will is growing to pass a bill that will allow same-sex couples access to civil marriage, while protecting the religious celebration of marriage.

“Allowing every Australian couple access to civil marriage equality takes from no one. Parliament can and should be allowed to vote on this straightforward reform based on a fair go for all.”

“This can be a unifying moment for Australia where civil marriage equality can be delivered by the Parliament, affording every Australian the same dignity and respect,” said Brady.

Australia could soon have marriage equality, with a bill potentially being brought to parliament next week.