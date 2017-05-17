—

TONY Overheu, the marriage equality opponent who hit Alan Joyce in the face with a pie last week, has been banned for life from flying with Qantas and its partner airlines.

Overheu faces multiple charges after the incident at a business breakfast last week, The Australian has reported. He will appear in court next month.

The ban will prohibit him from travelling on flights operated by Qantas, Jetstar, or any partner airline, such as Emirates.

A devout Christian, Overheu described corporate support for marriage equality as “social engineering”.

Qantas is one of a number of Australian corporations that has publicly backed same-sex marriage.

The company has joined with others including Airbnb for the Until We All Belong campaign, which this month targeted Canberra airport with messages promoting marriage equality to politicians returning to the capital.