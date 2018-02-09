—

Boxer Anthony Mundine has suggested the death penalty might be good deterrent for gay men in Australia.

He made the statement in a video posted by the Daily Telegraph after his departure from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

“If we were to live in a society, just like Aboriginal culture, where homosexuality is forbidden and you do it and the consequences are capital punishment or death, you think you are going to do it?” he asked.

“Or think twice about doing it?

“That’s the only way to deter the problem.”

Mundine then added that paedophiles should face a similar punishment, and implied that gay rights could be linked to the possible legalisation of paedophilia.

“Hang them suckers,” he said.

“Because they are pushing these gay rights so much in the Western world, the paedophiles out there want their rights,” he said.

“Now they are going to claim to have rights. They want their rights just like the gay people want their rights.

“[Gay people] aren’t going to be happy until they have primary school kids being gay.”

Many have taken to social media to condemn the comments.

“Using our culture as a basis for his harmful opinions is disgraceful,” Indigenous advocate Casey Conway wrote.

“Women and LGBTI people are your equal Anthony, you’re not better than anyone – educate yourself.”

“Anthony Mundine has yet to provide any basis for his homophobic remarks that, in Aboriginal culture homosexuality results in ‘capital punishment or death’,” founder of Black Rainbow Dameyon Bonson wrote.

“It is well documented that homophobia leads to suicide. So well done Anthony and his apologists too.”

Mundine came under fire last month for claiming that same-sex couples were “confusing” to society.

“I was always taught that two genders together is natural, it’s what’s meant to be,” he said.

“Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society.”