Champion boxer Anthony Mundine has made a handful of homophobic comments in a recent interview, labelling same-sex couples as “confusing”.
After being announced as the first intruder on the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Mundine was interviewed by the Sydney Morning Herald to chat about his reputation.
He believes in traditional roles for men and women, and criticised the ABC for “promoting” homosexuality to young people.
“My biggest fear is Allah and if Allah prohibits it, then it’s wrong,” he said.
“I was always taught that two genders together is natural, it’s what’s meant to be.
“Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society.”
Mundine then quickly mentioned that one of his best friends is gay, and that he has no problem with gay people.
“That’s their prerogative, all I can do is warn them,” he said.
“I always tell my gay friend, ‘You’ve got to find a lady… God will judge you, not me.”
Well, the incredibly stupid are very easily confused…
This is of course the same guy who was confused that Daniel Geale is Aboriginal and Tasmanian. He lost the support of a lot of his own people over that demonstration of insensitive stupidity.
Chock needs to pull his head in, the verbal diarrhoea machine he calls a mouth is obviously not connected to what little brain remains after being punched in the ring so much.