—

Champion boxer Anthony Mundine has made a handful of homophobic comments in a recent interview, labelling same-sex couples as “confusing”.

After being announced as the first intruder on the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Mundine was interviewed by the Sydney Morning Herald to chat about his reputation.

When the conversation turned to gender and sexuality, he didn’t hold back.

He believes in traditional roles for men and women, and criticised the ABC for “promoting” homosexuality to young people.

“My biggest fear is Allah and if Allah prohibits it, then it’s wrong,” he said.

“I was always taught that two genders together is natural, it’s what’s meant to be.

“Male and male, or female and female, is just confusing to society.”

Mundine then quickly mentioned that one of his best friends is gay, and that he has no problem with gay people.

“That’s their prerogative, all I can do is warn them,” he said.

“I always tell my gay friend, ‘You’ve got to find a lady… God will judge you, not me.”