The Australian Family Association is campaigning for lesbians to vote no on marriage equality.

The group has joined others in attempting to derail the marriage equality debate by labelling it an issue of “transgender marriage”, according to Pink News.

“What does transgender marriage mean for women and lesbians?” asks the Australian Family Association’s new website

“Two men identifying as women and in a relationship can be legally married and be recognised as being in a lesbian marriage for the purposes of accessing lesbian only organisations, events and lesbian exclusive spaces.

“Is this the sort of ‘equality’ Australians want to impose on women and lesbians?”

The group’s bizarre claims are the latest transphobic rhetoric from various anti–marriage equality campaigners.

Mark Latham also recently drew criticism for a series of tweets attacking “transgender marriage”.

Tiernan Brady, executive director of the Equality Campaign, said, “The next few weeks must be a campaign of respectful conversations, not angry debates, because this is about real people’s lives and their dignity.

“Lesbian and gay people are our family members, friends, neighbours and workmates and we would ask all who take part in our national conversation to remember that.”