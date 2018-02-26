—

Apple Australia has launched a heart-warming new ad campaign celebrating marriage equality.

The ‘First Dance’ videos show three same-sex couples at their real weddings, all shot on an iPhone X.

Set to openly gay musician Courtney Barnett’s cover of INXS’ Never Tear Us Apart, the videos capture the newlyweds sharing their first married moments.

The real couples—Antony and Ron, Nick and Rob, and Meg and Anne-Marie—each feature in a 15-second short film, as well as the longer one-minute video.

As well as promoting the iPhone’s camera features, the ad campaign celebrates Australia’s recent adoption of marriage equality.

The ad comes two months after Australian law was changed to give same-sex couples the right to marry.

LGBTI couples have rushed to marry in Australia since January 9, with hundreds of same-sex weddings taking place already.

Antony McManus and Ron Van Houwelingen, one of the couples featured in the campaign, were among the first to legally marry in Australia.

They held their wedding at the Melbourne theatre where they first met more than 30 years ago as theatre students.

The two have been publicly “illegally married” many times over the last decades as a protest for marriage equality, before being able to finally tie the knot legally this year.