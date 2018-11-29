—

A 21-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged assault of a 35-year-old Brisbane man, while a 27-year-old has been charged with stealing from the home of a man who fell from the balcony of his Surry Hills apartment.

The Brisbane man was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat after arranging a meetup using a popular dating app, the Brisbane Times reported.

The alleged incident occurred last month, when the men agreed to meet in East Brisbane on October 23.

The victim managed to escape after he was punched and bashed by the alleged attacker as well as an unknown man and woman.

He received medical treatment for swelling and bruising to his face and head.

The incident remains under investigation, with the accused reappearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery in company using personal violence..

Earlier in November, New South Wales Police put out a call for information surrounding a man who was impaled on a table leg after falling from the balcony of his Surry Hills apartment.

The 37-year-old was placed in a medically-induced coma having suffered serious injuries, with a man who police say he met on a dating app captured leaving the apartment block on CCTV footage.

The 27-year-old was arrested at a Macquarie Fields home and charged with stealing property in a dwelling-house, Yahoo7 News reported.

The man was also charged over a separate incident involving larceny following the theft of items from a CBD apartment in October.

He appeared in Campbelltown Local Court and has been refused bail.

In July, several school students in Perth were charged over an alleged vigilante plot using fake Grindr profiles.

And in August, Melbourne man Timothy Ruge plead guilty to extorting money from a man on Grindr after allegedly threatening to expose the closeted man to his fiancée.