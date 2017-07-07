—

THIS year’s Aurora Ball has once again raised a massive $100,000 for LGBTI groups in the community.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for the generosity of this year’s guests,” said Aurora chair Alison King.

“Through our raffles, auctions and direct donations, their giving has raised over $100,000. The board is really pleased with these results, because it means we can continue to support the amazing work of our beneficiaries over the next year.”

Guests were treated to outstanding entertainment at the ball, including a breathtaking aerial display by Aerialize and a brilliant performance by cabaret star Meow Meow.

Surprise guests Kinky Boots and Hot Brown Honey appeared at the end of the night, and DJ Dan Murphy wowed the crowd with a music set until the small hours.

Casey Conway received a standing ovation for sharing his personal and touching account of coming out, as an Indigenous athlete and youth role model.

The night was a huge success after selling out in just two weeks. The organisers thanked all their supporters and those who attended to ball to raise much-needed funds for LGBTI groups.

Aurora will open applications in September for its small grants program, providing funding for projects supporting the LGBTI community in New South Wales.