—

A handful of Australians have given their mailboxes a drag makeover to encourage passers-by to vote “yes” for marriage equality, and are encouraging others to do the same.

The newly established Facebook group Drag Mailbox has been posting images of mailboxes that have been branded with the words “yes” and “equality” as a means to raise awareness around the federal government’s upcoming postal survey on marriage.

One Australian mum, Kate, wrote in to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras to explain how the idea for her mailbox came about.

“My six-year-old River and I came up with a great, fun way to create awareness about the importance of marriage equality,” she said.

“River really wants this to go viral and for people all over Australia to start decorating their mailboxes in support.”

Australian voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll for marriage equality.