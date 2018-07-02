—

LGBTI mentoring and support organisation Out for Australia has announced that Emily Scott has been officially appointed as its new chief executive officer.

Scott, who will also continue to work at management consulting firm Nous Group, takes over from Luke Furness, who will continue as a member of the Out for Australia board.

“The organisation is in exceptional hands,” Furness said.

“I’m very confident that Emily will continue to strengthen Out for Australia’s role in being a champion for LGBTI students.”

Through Out for Australia’s mentoring program, Emily was matched with experienced management consultant Michelle Starr.

“I think having a mentor in the same industry that I could also identify with has been one of the key factors to my confidence and early career success as a management consultant at Nous Group,” Scott said.

“I applied for the role of CEO at Out for Australia as I want to help every LGBTI Australian to experience what I have: an inclusive workplace, the support of a mentor, a strong connection to the LGBTI community, and the opportunity to be their true and authentic self.”

For the past year, Scott has served as Out for Australia’s national diversity and inclusion coordinator.

“As CEO, I will continue to have a strong focus on diversity and inclusion,” she said.

“At Out for Australia, this means recognising that different people within our LGBTI community face different challenges, and addressing these through targeted events and diverse mentors.

“It also means standing together as one unified, inclusive LGBTI community, by educating ourselves on experiences different to our own, and opening doors for each other when we are in a position to do so.

“I look forward to working closely with our growing corporate partners, other community organisations and allies to achieve our vision.”

Scott said her immediate priority is ensuring Out for Australia’s new mentoring platform Mentorloop is effective in matching mentees with suitable mentors and providing the necessary support for the relationship to succeed.

In accepting her role, Emily paid homage to outgoing CEO Furness.

“I have and continue to be inspired by Luke’s passion for the LGBTI community,” Scott said.

“While the Out for Australia family will miss working with him day to day, we know that his contribution to the betterment of our community is only just starting.”

More information on Out for Australia’s activities and how to get involved is available on its website.