Saturday’s rally in Canberra for marriage equality was the biggest LGBTI rights rally in the city’s history, activists have said.

Approximately 3,000 people took to the streets of Civic to demand immediate action on marriage equality.

The rally heard speeches from prominent politicians including chief minister Andrew Barr and federal MP Andrew Leigh.

“Today’s rally was the largest LGBTI rights demonstration in ACT history,” said rally organiser Con Karavias, spokesperson for Equal Love Canberra.

“We are determined to use the passion and enthusiasm from today’s rally to step up our campaign so we can achieve a resounding victory.

“Australians demand action on this civil rights issue and we will not give up until we win.

“We thank the thousands of ACT people who came to show their support for fairness and dignity at today’s rally.

“Marriage equality should have been passed by the parliament long ago, but if this plebiscite goes ahead we are determined to win it.”

The postal plebiscite on marriage equality is to be challenged in the High Court this week. Assuming it goes ahead, ballots will be mailed later this month.