Two clinics in Canberra have opened enrolments for a trial of HIV prevention drug PrEP.

The trial will be open to 315 people over the next 15 months, according to The Canberra Times.

Philippa Moss, executive director of the AIDS Action Council of the ACT, called the trial “a fantastic opportunity for us to bring down the rates of HIV”.

“It’s the greatest method to reduce HIV transmissions that has been achieved medically and it’s great that we finally have the opportunity to trial this in Canberra alongside all of our other state and territory colleagues across Australia,” she said.

A recent report showed a dramatic drop in new HIV infections in New South Wales, linked in part to a similar trial of PrEP, that saw the lowest rate of new infections in more than 20 years.

The Canberra trial will be conducted through the Canberra Sexual Health Centre at the Canberra Hospital, and the Interchange General Practice in Civic.

PrEP trials are also underway in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia. More details are available from the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations website.