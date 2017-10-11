—

A handful of Australian celebrities have united in a video by GLAAD to urge people around the country to vote ‘yes’ in the postal survey on marriage equality.

The stars, which include Hugh Sheridan, Danielle Cormack, and Courtney Act, encourage Australia to vote in the video before posting their own surveys.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recently announced that almost two-thirds of eligible Australians – that is, ten million – have returned their surveys.

With 16 days left until people are able to return their survey, the ABS has confirmed that 62.5 per cent of Australians have returned them.

“This steady increase in survey returns is another reminder of how much Australians care about marriage equality and how the country wants this resolved,” said Anna Brown, Co-Chair of the Equality Campaign.

“Australians understand that this is simply about fairness and they know that voting Yes won’t take anything away from anyone but will make a profound difference to the lives of LGBTI Australians.

Roughly 16 million postal surveys were sent out around Australia late last month.