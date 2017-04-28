THE Equality Campaign has launched a new petition asking people of faith in Australia to sign in support of marriage equality.
The petition is in the form of a public letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and calls on him to make civil marriage equality a reality for every Australian.
“As people of faith we understand that marriage is based on the values of love and commitment and we support civil marriage equality, not despite, but because of our faith and values.
“We support a change to the legal definition of civil marriage to include LGBTI people’s relationships and families, a change that the majority of Australians support.”
Most Australians of faith already support marriage equality including the majority of Christians at 59 per cent as well as followers of other religions at 75 per cent.
The Equality Campaign aims to collect between 500 and 1,000 names by Friday 9 June.
If you have previously signed the Joint Statement there is no need to sign it again, as your name will be added automatically.
You can sign the petition here: http://www.equalitycampaign.org.au/faithforequality
What is the basis for the claim that 59 per cent of christians support marriage equality? And what about 75% of other religions? I’m sorry but that does not correlate to any of the conversations I’m aware of on this issue. If it is true that 59% of christians do support marriage equality (obviously depends who you ask and how you word the question) then I’d suggest that support is lower in other faiths because Australia’s christian population overwhelmingly comes from countries which already have marriage equality whereas our muslim, hindu and (to borrow a Simpsons gag) “miscellaneous” religious communities generally originate in countries with an ongoing record of persecuting gay citizens.