THE Equality Campaign has launched a new petition asking people of faith in Australia to sign in support of marriage equality.

The petition is in the form of a public letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and calls on him to make civil marriage equality a reality for every Australian.

“We believe we are all equal, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or intersex status,” the letter reads.

“As people of faith we understand that marriage is based on the values of love and commitment and we support civil marriage equality, not despite, but because of our faith and values.

“We support a change to the legal definition of civil marriage to include LGBTI people’s relationships and families, a change that the majority of Australians support.”

Most Australians of faith already support marriage equality including the majority of Christians at 59 per cent as well as followers of other religions at 75 per cent.

The Equality Campaign aims to collect between 500 and 1,000 names by Friday 9 June.

If you have previously signed the Joint Statement there is no need to sign it again, as your name will be added automatically.

You can sign the petition here: http://www.equalitycampaign.org.au/faithforequality