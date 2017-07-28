—

REALITY show The Bachelor Australia has its first openly bisexual contestant.

Natalie Holmberg made an impression on bachelor Matty J on their first meeting, telling him her last partner was a woman, News.com.au has reported.

Holmberg said she had been in a committed relationship with a woman, but reconsidered her sexuality after seeing a shirtless Matty on the last season of The Bachelorette.

“So I was watching The Bachelorette last year, and Matty J had his top off, and I thought to myself, ‘Why am I in a relationship with a woman?’” she said.

“I’m not going to say it turned me straight again… but in some ways it turned me straight again.”

In an interview, Holmberg said she hoped to be a role model for people with diverse sexualities.

“It’s exciting, in some ways, I’d like to be a role model for those who felt slightly like I did,” she said.

“Those who may have felt attracted to a woman, but are confused. Maybe I can show that you’re allowed to be both.

“I don’t want to be pigeonholed as a bisexual… the fact that we are even having this conversation now goes to show that we’ve still got a way to go to normalise sexuality.

“Maybe this is that one step closer to having a gay Bachelor one day.”

Viewers on social media were divided in their opinions on Holmberg and how she discussed her sexuality.

Some disbelieved that she is bisexual, suggesting she is pretending to be “straight” in order to infiltrate the house with other attractive women.

“Natalie is a genius,” tweeted one person. “Lesbian pretends she’s straight to go on #TheBachelorAU and gets to live in a house full of stunning women.”

Others were angered by the bisexual erasure of Natialie’s talk of “turning straight”.

“’Turning straight again’ is a gross idea and bi people are bi no matter who they date,” read one tweet.

“Dear Nat, you’re allowed to say you’re bisexual,” wrote another person. “Also let’s not play the ‘Matty turned me straight shit because that’s gross.”

Holmberg took to Facebook herself to explain that her comments were meant as a joke.

“Of course the sheer [sight] of his body did not ‘turn’ me straight… of course it’s being called ‘bisexual’ or whatever society wants to label it,” she wrote.

Natalie is a genius. Lesbian pretends she's straight to go on #TheBachelorAU & gets to live in a house full of stunning women. — Steph (@StephWalker82) July 26, 2017

Why do I get the feeling Natalie the lesbian is going to be keener on group dates rather than one on ones #TheBachelorAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) July 26, 2017

#TheBachelorAu has a lesbian. For real. Natalie Holmberg ended a relationship with another woman last year. Explain that — ☢ (@Y2016CE) July 23, 2017

Angry Bisexual Gal reminding you that "turning straight again" is a gross idea + bi people are bi no matter who they date #TheBachelorAU — Sara (@Sarkata) July 26, 2017

Dear Nat, you're allowed to say you're bisexual. Also let's not play the 'Matty turned me straight' shit because that's gross #TheBachelorAU — Stacey (@staceyclairrr) July 26, 2017